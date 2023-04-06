To,

The Members,

Shyamkamal Investments Limited

Your Directors present the 42nd Annual Report on the Business and Operations of the Company along with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULT:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and for the previous financial year ended on 31st March, 2023 is given below:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 0.91 - Other Income 0.17 0.03 Total Revenue 1.07 0.03 Total Expenses 22.14 26.61 Profit / Loss before Depreciation, Exceptional and Extra- Ordinary Items and Tax Expenses (21.06) (26.59) Less: Depreciation / Amortization / Impairment 0.00 0.00 Profit / Loss before Exceptional and Extra Ordinary Items and Tax Expenses (21.06) (26.59) Exceptional and Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 0.00 Profit / Loss before Tax Expenses (21.06) (26.59) Total Tax expense 0.00 0.00 Profit / Loss After Tax for the Period (21.06) (26.59) Other Comprehensive Income 3.75 0.61 Profit For the Period (17.32) (25.97) Earnings Per Share (EPS) Basic (0.25) (0.32) Diluted (0.25) (0.32)

2. OPERATIONS

Total revenue from operations for Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 1.07 Lakhs compared to the total revenue from operations of Rs. 0.03 Lakhs of previous Financial Year. The Company has incurred Loss before tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. (21.06) Lakhs as compared to Loss before tax of Rs. (26.59) Lakhs of previous Financial Year. Net Loss after Tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. (21.06) Lakhs as against Net Loss after tax of Rs. (26.59) Lakhs of previous Financial Year. The Directors are continuously looking for the new avenues for future growth of the Company and expect more growth in the future period.

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the Financial Year 2023-24 there was no changes in nature of Business of the Company.

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is Rs. 31,00,00,000/- divided into 3,10,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,14,00,000/- comprising of 1,01,40,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/-.

During the year under review:

• On 23rd March, 2024, the Company had allotted 18,50,000 (Eighteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) fully paid- up Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per share, at a price of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per share, aggregating to Rs. 1,85,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Eighty-Five Lakhs Only) for cash consideration, to the person(s)/ entity(ies) belonging to Non-Promoter category on a preferential basis. Consequently, post-allotment of Equity shares, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company increased from Rs. 8,29,00,000/- divided into 82,90,000 Equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 10,14,00,000/- divided into 1,01,40,000 Equity shares having face alue of Rs. 10/- per share.

5. DIVIDEND:

To conserve the resources for future prospect and growth of the Company, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (Previous year - Nil).

6. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years shall be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). During the year under review, there was no unpaid or unclaimed dividend in the "Unpaid Dividend Account" lying for a period of seven years from the date of transfer of such unpaid dividend to the said account Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

7. TRANSFER TO OTHER EQUITY:

The Loss of the Company for the Financial Year ending on 31st March, 2024 is transferred to profit and loss account of the Company under Other Equity.

8. WEBLINK FOR ANNUAL REPORT:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website www.shyamkamal.com.

9. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

Chanae in Reaistered Office:

The Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 12th March, 2024 has considered and changed its registered Office from 8 Sai Complex Wing B, Kandarpada 44 D P RD Dahisar, West Mumbai Thane - 400 068 to Shop 25, LG Target The Mall, Chandavarkar Road, Opp. BMC Ward off, Borivali (W), Mumbai - 400 092 i.e. within the local limits of city, w.e.f. 16th March, 2024.

10. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operation.

11. BOARD MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE

The Directors of the Company met at regular intervals at least once in a quarter with the gap between two meetings not exceeding 120 days to take a view of the Companys policies and strategies apart from the

Board Matters.

During the year under the review, the Board of Directors met 13 (Thirteen) times viz 22nd April, 2023, 31st May, 2023, 6th June, 2023, 16th June, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 10th November, 2023, 15th December, 2023, 28th December, 2023, 16th January, 2024, 23rd January, 2024, 13th February, 2024, 12th March, 2024 and 23rd March, 2024.

12. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134 (3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and belief the Board of Directors hereby submit that:

a. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departure from the same,

b. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of financial year and of the profit of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024,

c. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities,

d. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis,

e. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and

f. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

13. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company as the Company does not fall under the criteria limits mentioned in the said section of the Act.

Hence, the Company has not taken voluntary initiative towards any activity mentioned for Corporate Social Responsibility.

14. COMMENT ON AUDITORS REPORT:

The statutory Auditor of the Company, have provided the following Qualifications in their Audited Financial Statements Report for the Quarter ending March 2024:

• Attention is drawn towards Note i. Investments in respect of UnquotedShares - Unquoted Shares are taken at Cost Price. Unquoted Shares and Shares held in Phvsical form carried from Previous Years, are certified bv the management. We could not verifv the same.

Comments bv the Auditor:

We draw attention towards other current assets. The companv has entered into agreement with two companies for trading and investments in shares. These arrangements are carried from previous vears and no income from such investment been received during the vear. The management has

informed that they have a periodical review system and will review the performance in 2024-2025. The company has taken and advanced loan to the same related party ofequal amount durina the year under consideration. Our opinion is not modified in this respect.

As mentioned in the comment above, the management has informed that they have a periodical review system and will review the performance in 2023-2024 and ensure compliance in the above-stated matter with utmost care and diligence.

Further, Maintenance of cost records as specified under Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

15. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013:

The details of loans, investment, guarantees and securities covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the financial statement.

16. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All transactions to be entered by the Company with related parties will be in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. However, the Company has not entered into any related party transaction, as provided in Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with the related party. Hence, Disclosure as required under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

17. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement across the organization. The same is subject to review periodically by the internal audit cell for its effectiveness. During the financial year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operations were observed. The Statutory Auditors of the Company also test the effectiveness of Internal Financial Controls in accordance with the requisite standards prescribed by ICAI. Their expressed opinion forms part of the Independent Auditors report.

Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management process, addressing financial and financial reporting risks. The internal financial controls have been documented, digitized and embedded in the business processes.

Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews, control self-assessment, continuous monitoring by functional experts. We believe that these systems provide reasonable assurance that our internal financial controls are designed effectively and are operating as intended.

During the year, no reportable material weakness was observed.

18. RESERVES & SURPLUS:

Sr. No. Particulars Amount 1. Balance at the beginning of the year (633.57) 2. Retained Earnings - 3. Current Years Profit / (Loss) (21.06) 4. Other Comprehensive Income 3.75 5. Amount of Securities Premium and other Reserves - Total (650.88)

19. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign exchange earnings and outgo F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 a. Foreign exchange earnings Nil Nil b. CIF value of imports Nil Nil c. Expenditure in foreign currency Nil Nil

20. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING / SUBSIDIARY / ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURES:

The Company does not have any Holding / Subsidiary/Associate Company and Joint Venture.

21. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with its provisions and is in compliance with the same.

22. STATEMENT ON ANNUAL EVALUATION MADE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning, that of the Committees and of individual Directors, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

• Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning, etc.);

• Structure, composition, and role clarity of the Board and Committees;

• Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees;

• Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management;

• Board / Committee culture and dynamics; and

• Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

The Chairman of the Board had one-on-one meetings with each Independent Director and the Chairman of NRC had one-on-one meetings with each Executive and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors. These meetings were intended to obtain Directors inputs on effectiveness of the Board/ Committee processes.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors and the Board as a whole.

In the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and the meeting of

Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was discussed.

The evaluation process endorsed the Board Members confidence in the ethical standards of the Company, the resilience of the Board and the Management in navigating the Company during challenging times, cohesiveness amongst the Board Members, constructive relationship between the Board and the Management, and the openness of the Management in sharing strategic information to enable Board

Members to discharge their responsibilities and fiduciary duties.

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors as per the formal mechanism for such evaluation adopted by the Board. The performance evaluation of all the Directors was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The exercise of performance evaluation was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board by way of individual feedback from directors.

The evaluation frameworks were the following key areas:

a) For Non-Executive & Independent Directors:

• Knowledge

• Professional Conduct

• Comply Secretarial Standard issued by ICSI Duties

• Role and functions

b) For Executive Directors:

• Performance as leader

• Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios

• Key set investment goal

• Professional conduct and integrity

• Sharing of information with Board.

• Adherence applicable government law

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

23. MANAGING THE RISKS OF FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND UNETHICAL BUSINESS PRACTICES:

A. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has established vigil mechanism and framed whistle blower policy for Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy.

B. BUSINESS CONDUCT POLICY:

The Company has framed "Business Conduct Policy". Every employee is required to review and sign the policy at the time of joining and an undertaking shall be given for adherence to the Policy. The objective of the Policy is to conduct the business in an honest, transparent and in an ethical manner. The policy provides for anti-bribery and avoidance of other corruption practices by the employees of the Company.

24. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The provisions of Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company as none of the Employees of the Company has received remuneration above the limits specified in the Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the financial year 2023-24.

25. LOANS FROM DIRECTOR / RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR:

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any materially significant related party transactions which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Suitable disclosures as required are provided in AS-18 which is forming the part of the notes to financial statement.

26. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are summarized below:

Sr. No. Name Designation DIN /PAN 1. Mr. Jatinbhai Shah1 Whole-time Director 03513997 2. Mr. Jatinbhai Shah1 Managing Director 03513997 3. Mr. Kailashchandra Kedia Executive Director 01292825 4. Ms. Shikha Agarwal Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director 08635830 5. Mr. Kashyap Vachhrajani Non-Executive and Independent Director 09625797 6. Ms. Sonamben Shah2 Non-Executive and Independent Director 10046741 7. Ms. Trushali Prajapati Non-Executive and Independent Director 10046746 8. Ms. Sabitha3 Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director 10047732 9. Mr. Anand Lohia4 Company Secretary ACNPL3538M 10. Mr. Chirag Jitendrabhai Shah5 Non-executive and Non-Independent Director 10505306 11. Mr. Pankaj Pandya6 Chief Financial Officer AAMPP4862F 12. Ms. Riya Jain7 Company Secretary CCVPJ4317G 13. Mr. Janak Shah8 Non-executive and Independent Director 10507644 14. Mr. Jatinbhai Shah1 Chief Financial Officer AKRPS3535K 15. Mr. Chirag Jitendrabhai Shah5 Chief Financial Officer AXFPS7525N 16. Mr. Ashok Kumar Varshney9 Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director 10663427 17. Mr. Ronak Jaysukhlal Doshi10 Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director 08198816 18. Mr. Mavji Ramji Gala11 Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director 10670773 19. Mr. Niraj Chandulal Pandya12 Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director 08289360 20. Mr. Janak Jagjivan Shah8 Non-executive and Independent Director 10507644 21. Ms. Simoli Kalpesh Raval13 Non-executive and Independent Director 10350999 22. Ms. Hema Lakhmichand Advani14 Company Secretary BENPA4139L

Apart from the above changes, there were no other changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 and till the date of Boards Report

As per Companies Act, 2013 the Independent Directors are not liable to retire by rotation.

27. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Mr. Kashyap Vachhrajani, Ms. Trushali Prajapati, Mr. Janak Shah and Ms. Simoli Raval, Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of Independence as specified under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and they qualify to be Independent Directors. They have also confirmed that they meet the requirements of Independent Director as mentioned under Regulation 16 (1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The confirmations were noted by the Board.

28. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. Report on Corporate Governance and a Certificate from the secretarial Auditors M/s. Jay Pandya & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been annexed herewith as Annexure - 3 to this report.

29. DEPOSITS:

As per Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the financial year. Hence the Company has not defaulted in repayment of deposits or payment of interest during the financial year.

30. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION PROCESS BY BOARD:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board has carried the evaluation of its own performance, performance of Individual Directors, Board Committees, including the Chairman of the Board on the basis of attendance, contribution towards development of the Business and various other criteria as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The evaluation of the working of the Board, its committees, experience and expertise, performance of specific duties and obligations etc. were carried out. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and outcome.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors the performances of Executive and Non- Executive Directors were evaluated in terms of their contribution towards the growth and development of the Company. The achievements of the targeted goals and the achievements of the Expansion plans were too observed and evaluated, the outcome of which was satisfactory for all the Directors of the Company.

31. STATUTORY AUDITOR:

M/s. Mukeshkumar Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Auditors report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 has been issued with a Qualified opinion, by the Statutory Auditors.

32. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Board appointed M/s. Jay Pandya & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure-1 to this Report. Following observations have been made by the Secretarial Auditor in their Report and against each observations Company has provided their explanation:

33. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report, and provides the Companys current working and future outlook as per Annexure - 2.

34. DISCLOSURES:

A. Composition of Audit Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of the Audit committee as tabulated below, was held on 22nd April, 2023, 6th June, 2023, 16th June, 2023, 14th August, 2023, 10th November, 2023, 15th December, 2023, 23rd January, 2024, 13th February, 2024 and 23rd March, 2024.

The attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. of the Committee Meetings attended Mr. Kashyap Vachhrajani Chairman 9 9 Ms. Trushali Prajapati Member 9 9 Mr. Kailashchandra Kedia1 Member 8 8 Mr. Chirag Shah2 Member 1 1 Mr. Janak Shah3 Member NA NA

B. Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of the members of the Nomination and Remuneration committee, as tabulated below, was held on 31st May, 2023, 15th December, 2023, 23rd January, 2024 and 13th March, 2024 and the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meeting entitled No. of Committee Meeting attended Mr. Kashyap Vachhrajani Chairman 4 4 Ms. Trushali Prajapati Member 4 4 Ms. Shikha Agarwal Member 4 4

C. Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of Stakeholders Relationship committee as tabulated below, was held on 16th June, 2023 and 23rd March, 2024 and the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meeting entitled No. of Committee Meeting attended Ms. Shikha Agarwal Chairman 2 2 Mr. Kailashchandra Kedia1 Member 2 2 Mr. Kashyap Vachhrajani Member 2 2 Mr. Chirag Shah2 Member 1 1 Mr. Janak Shah3 Member NA NA

35. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has always been committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. Your Directors further state that during the year under review there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 as confirmed by the Internal Complaints Committee as constituted by the Company.

36. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Directors are pleased to report that the relations between the employees and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review

37. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

According to information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of activities carried out by the Company.

38. DEMATERIALISATION OF EQUITY SHARES:

As per direction of the SEBI, the shares of the Company are under compulsory demat form. The Company has established connectivity with both the Depositories i.e., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited and the Demat activation number allotted to the Company is ISIN: INE203N01015. Presently shares are held in electronic and physical mode.

39. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year.

40. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Remuneration policy is directed towards rewarding performance based on review of achievements on a periodical basis. The remuneration policy is in consonance with the existing industry practice and is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract, retain and motivate employees to achieve results. The Company has made adequate disclosures to the members on the remuneration paid to Directors from time to time. The Companys Policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178 (3) of the Act is available on the website of the Company at www.shyamkamal.com .

41. VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable to the Company.

42. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from the Bankers, Regulatory Bodies, Stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Suppliers, Customers and other business associates who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.

Your Directors take this opportunity to recognize and place on record their gratitude and appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff at all levels of the Company. We look forward for the continued support of every stakeholder in the future.