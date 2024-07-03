iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Company Summary

10.53
(1.74%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Summary

Shyamkamal Investments Limited, incorporated in October, 1982 is a RBI registered NBFC listed on BSE Limited. It is promoted by Kedia family and into business of various types of short term and long term financing. Also the Company is into business of investment in securities and trading as well to maximize return on equity shareholders fund. Initially, the Company engaged in business of hire-purchase, leasing and financing lease operations of all kinds, purchasing, selling, hiring or letting on hire all kinds of plant and machinery and equipments.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.