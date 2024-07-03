Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Summary

Shyamkamal Investments Limited, incorporated in October, 1982 is a RBI registered NBFC listed on BSE Limited. It is promoted by Kedia family and into business of various types of short term and long term financing. Also the Company is into business of investment in securities and trading as well to maximize return on equity shareholders fund. Initially, the Company engaged in business of hire-purchase, leasing and financing lease operations of all kinds, purchasing, selling, hiring or letting on hire all kinds of plant and machinery and equipments.