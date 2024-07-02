iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd AGM

10.02
(-1.76%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shyamkamal Inv CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Jul 202425 Jun 2024
Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 25th June, 2024 at 301, Shails Mall, Chimanlal Girdharlal Rd, Opposite Shilp Mall, Mithakhali, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380 009, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved agendas mentioned in the Outcome. We are submitting herewith the Annual Report of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 24th July, 2024. Book Closure Intimation as per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024) Kindly find the attached update. Further, one of the agenda in the Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting submitted to the Stock Exchange i.e. Item No. 7 was appointment of Mr. Mavji Ramji Gala as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company. But as Mr. Mavji Ramji Gala has resigned from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, said agenda will not be consider in the Annual General Meeting of the Company and accordingly any e-voting done whether in favour or against the said agenda will not be consider. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)

