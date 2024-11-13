Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SHYAMKAMAL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at Third Floor 1 Shails Mall Nr Girish Coldrings Navarangpura Navrangpura Ahmedabad Ahmadabad City Gujarat - 380 009 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regu lations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 13th November, 2024, at the corporate office of the Company situated at Third Floor 1 Shails Moll, Nr Girish Coldrings, Navarangpura, Navrangpura, Ahmadabad City, Gujarat - 380 009, which commenced at 01:00 P. M. and concluded at 06:45 P.M., has inter alia to considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 7th October, 2024, Third Floor 1 Shails Moll, Nr Girish Coldrings Navarangpura, Ahmadabad City, Gujarat - 380 009, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M., has inter alia considered and approved.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 4th September, 2024 at Third Floor 1 Shails Moll, Nr. Girish Coldrings Navarangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380 009 which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:45 P.M. has inter alia considered and approved agendas in attached outcome

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 27 Jul 2024

SHYAMKAMAL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 31st July 2024 at 4:00 P. M. at Third Floor 1 Shails Mall Nr Girish Coldrings Navarangpura Navrangpura Ahmedabad Ahmadabad City Gujarat India 380009 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 31-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

SHYAMKAMAL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 25th June 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at 301 Shails Mall Chimanlal Girdharlal Rd Opposite Shilp Mall Mithakhali Navrangpura Ahmedabad Gujarat - 380 009 to discuss and consider inter-alia: 1. Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares on preferential basis. 2. Any other agenda / business matter to be discuss with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 25th June, 2024 at 301, Shails Mall, Chimanlal Girdharlal Rd, Opposite Shilp Mall, Mithakhali, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380 009, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved agendas mentioned in the Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024) In connection with the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 25th June, 2024, at 301, Shails Mall, Chimanlal Girdharlal Rd, Opposite Shilp Mall, Mithakhali, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380 009, which commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. we are pleased to inform you that we are filing a Revised Board Meeting Outcome and Intimation pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for considered and approved agendas mentioned in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

SHYAMKAMAL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 at 4:00 P. M. at Third Floor 1 Shails Moll Nr Girish Coldrings Navarangpura Navrangpura Ahmedabad Ahmadabad City Gujarat India 380009 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20th April, 2024.

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 23rd March, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. has considered and approved Allotted 18,50,000 (Eighteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand) fully paid-up Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10.00/- (Rupees Ten Only) per share, at a price of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per share, aggregating to Rs. 1,85,00,000/- (Rupees One Crores Eighty-Five Lakhs Only) for cash consideration to the person(s)/ entity(ies) belonging to Non-Promoter category on a preferential basis in accordance with provisions of Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as mentioned in Annexure - I. of attachement.

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015), as amended from time to time, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 12th March, 2024, at 517, East Wing, Stratum @ Venus Ground, Beside Ocean Park, Near Jhansi Ki Rani BRTS, Satellite, Ahmedabad - 380 015, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 3:45 P. M., has inter alia considered and approved to change the registered office of the Company from 8 Sai Complex Wing B, Kandarpada 44 D P RD Dahisar, West Mumbai Thane - 400 068 to Shop 25, LG Target Floor, Target The Mall, Chandavarkar Road, Opp. BMC Ward off, Borivali (W), Mumbai - 400 092 i.e. within the local limits of city, w.e.f. 16th March, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Kindly find the attached announcement regarding change in registered office of the Company within the local limits of City.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

SHYAMKAMAL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at 2:30 P. M. at 517 East Wing Stratum @ Venus Ground Beside Ocean Park Near Jhansi Ki Rani BRTS Satellite Ahmedabad - 380 015 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 13th February, 2024, 517, East Wing, Stratum @ Venus Ground, Beside Ocean Park, Near Jhansi Ki Rani BRTS, Satellite, Ahmedabad - 380 015, which commenced at 2:30 P. M. and concluded at 7:15 P. M., has inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Considered and approved appointment of Mr. Chirag Shah (DIN: 10505306) as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 13th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024