|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Oct 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|EGM 29/10/2024 Intimation of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 29th October, 2024. Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today. Scrutinizers Report for EGM held on 29/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|EGM
|20 Apr 2024
|13 May 2024
|To hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Monday, 13th May, 2024 at 3:00 P. M. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024) EGM 13/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.04.2024) Newspaper publication for Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 13th May, 2024 of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024) Outcome and Summary of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)
|EGM
|16 Jan 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 16th January, 2024 at 517, East Wing, Stratum @ Venus Ground, Beside Ocean Park, Near Jhansi Ki Rani BRTS, Satellite, Ahmedabad - 380015 which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved agendas as per attachment. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 23rd January, 2024 at 517, East Wing, Stratum @ Venus Ground, Beside Ocean Park, Near Jhansi Ki Rani BRTS, Satellite, Ahmedabad - 380015 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved: agendas as per attached outcome of meeting. Addition of agenda in the notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, which will be held on 14th February, 2024 for change in designation of Mr. Jatinbhai shah from Whole-time Director to Managing director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd January, 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders in their meeting. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as per notice attahed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Scrutinizer Report for Extra-ordinary General Meeting of 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.01.2024) Outcome and Summary of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 14th February, 2024 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
|EGM
|28 Dec 2023
|25 Jan 2024
|Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 28th December, 2023 at 517, East Wing, Stratum @ Venus Ground, Beside Ocean Park, Near Jhansi Ki Rani BRTS, Satellite, Ahmedabad - 380015 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:20 P.M. has considered and approved: Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, 25th January, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. Further, the Board has decided not to proceed with proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares on a preferential allotment basis for cash consideration. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 25th January, 2024 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
