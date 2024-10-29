EGM 7 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024

EGM 29/10/2024 Intimation of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 29th October, 2024. Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today. Scrutinizers Report for EGM held on 29/10/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

EGM 20 Apr 2024 13 May 2024

To hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Monday, 13th May, 2024 at 3:00 P. M. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024) EGM 13/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.04.2024) Newspaper publication for Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 13th May, 2024 of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024) Outcome and Summary of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)

EGM 16 Jan 2024 14 Feb 2024

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 16th January, 2024 at 517, East Wing, Stratum @ Venus Ground, Beside Ocean Park, Near Jhansi Ki Rani BRTS, Satellite, Ahmedabad - 380015 which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved agendas as per attachment. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 23rd January, 2024 at 517, East Wing, Stratum @ Venus Ground, Beside Ocean Park, Near Jhansi Ki Rani BRTS, Satellite, Ahmedabad - 380015 which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved: agendas as per attached outcome of meeting. Addition of agenda in the notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, which will be held on 14th February, 2024 for change in designation of Mr. Jatinbhai shah from Whole-time Director to Managing director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd January, 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders in their meeting. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting as per notice attahed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Scrutinizer Report for Extra-ordinary General Meeting of 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.01.2024) Outcome and Summary of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 14th February, 2024 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

EGM 28 Dec 2023 25 Jan 2024