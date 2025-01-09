Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Management Discussions

A. OverView of the Global Economy:

Global FDI flows fell 2% to $1.3 trillion in 2023, as trade and geopolitical tensions weighed on a slowing global economy. The headline figure exceeds -10% when excluding a few European conduit economies that registered large swings in investment flows. FDI flows to developing countries dropped 7% to $867 billion. Tight financing conditions led to a 26% fall in international project finance deals, critical for infrastructure investment. International project finance is crucial for the poorest countries, making them more vulnerable to the global downturn in this type of investment. Crises, protectionist policies and regional realignments are disrupting the world economy, fragmenting trade networks, regulatory environments and global supply chains. This undermines the stability and predictability of global investment flows, creating both obstacles and isolated opportunities.

While prospects for 2024 remain challenging, modest growth for the year remains possible, citing easing financial conditions and investment facilitation efforts in both national policies and international agreements.

Investments are growing in several global value chain-intensive manufacturing sectors like automotive and electronics in regions and countries with easy access to major markets. But many developing countries remain marginalized, struggling to attract foreign investment and participate in global production networks.

B. Overview of the Indian Economy:

Over the Years, India has maintained its position as one of the best hub for investment opportunities. Being the 5th largest economy in the world and the 3rd largest economy in Asia, it has diversified its economy to and repositioned herself to accommodate several business including investment Companies sector. Indias economy has been buoyed by strong domestic demand, with a surge in investment, and robust services activity. It is projected to grow an average of 6.7 percent per fiscal year from 2024 through 2026—making South Asia the worlds fastest-growing region. Indonesia is expected to benefit from a growing middle class and generally prudent economic policies, expanding by an average of 5.1 percent over the next two years.

C. Outlook:

Our Company will continue to look for opportunities to invest in companies which have consistent growth prospects with high quality earnings. In new age companies where valuations are a concern and whose earnings will fructify at a later stage in their development, the Company has made a small allocation of capital.

D. Industry structure and developments:

Indian economy is going through a period of rapid financial liberalisation. Today, the intermediation is being conducted by a wide range of financial institutions through a plethora of customer friendly financial products. Emerald leasing finance & Investment Company Limited today has emerged as a strong & reliable player in a fiercely competitive market of financial services. Emerald leasing finance & Investment Company Limited has built a strong presence in the market through its cumulative experience, strong network as well as sound systems and processes.

The companys long-term aspiration is to play a significant role in meeting the financial requirements of retail customers as well as corporate clients.

E. Opportunities and Threats:

Opportunities:

> Network area: The Company has diverse product portfolio, wide network area of sales, marketing and distribution, wide range of fill volumes etc.

> Management: The Company has experienced management team and well qualified senior executives.

> Alternative Fuel Utilization: A region with an alternative abundant fuel, such as coal can

help in increasing its Chemical production. There is an increase in demand for

petrochemicals, which can be mitigated through the utilization of coal gasification technology to produce more chemicals and petrochemicals.

> Market: Companys manufacturing and institutional sales stabilize revenue stream and helps in targeting new domestic and export markets. Hence, the Company has a wide range of network area for trading its products online or offline.

> Technological developments: The ongoing adoption of technological developments is a feature of the Chemicals industry that can be seen in every segment and creates both opportunities and risks. There is also an increasing adoption of block chain technology to enable supply chain transparency and product traceability around the time-specific delivery of chemicals in end-markets.

Threats:

> High Competition Era: The Pharmaceutical Industry has entered into the orbit of the high competition. The market fights are set to intensify with unstoppable capacity build up. The Competition from both unorganized and other organized players, leading to difficulties in improving market share.

> Manpower: The one of the common problem emerged for finding talent with competence or even skilled man power for Pharmaceutical Industries irrespective of the Companys Brand or Size.

> Under cutting of price: Due to high competition in market, the competitors are doing price cutting of Services to compete or keep their existence in markets which is ultimate big problems for the industries.

> New Entrance: More and more new organized players are entering into market which will increase competition in organized sector also.

F. Segment-wise or Product-wise performance:

The Company is primarily engaged in single segment i.e. Trading and Investment in Shares. The Turnover of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is 0.91 Lakhs

G. Future Outlook:

Investment companies is influenced by a multitude of factors, and the investment landscape is inherently unpredictable. Investment companies must conduct thorough research, monitor market trends, and adapt their strategies to changing circumstances to navigate the future successfully. Consulting with financial professionals and conducting comprehensive due diligence is crucial when making investment decisions.

H. Risks and concerns:

Polymer Industry has a certain specific set of risk characteristics, which needs to be carefully evaluated and mitigated. In order to effectively manage the same, the Company has evolved proactive Risk Management System, which is adhered to. The risk management covers the entire process from capital investment, competitors activities, new entrants etc. Continual reforms and emphasis on technological developments shall reduce the exposure to risk.

I. Material developments in human Resources / Industrial relations:

Industrial Relations continued to be harmonious and cordial throughout the year. The Company always valued its Human Resources and believes in unlimited potential of each employee. Your directors believe and affirm the importance of developing human resources, which is the most valuable asset of your Company and the key element in bringing all round improvements and achieving growth. The human resource philosophy and strategy of your Company has been designed to attract and retain the best talent. In practice, it creates and nurtures a work

environment that keeps employees engaged & motivated. Employee relations during the year under review were peaceful. The contribution and co-operation received from employees across all levels was excellent and the same has been appreciated & supported by the management through its continuous & systematic training programmes.

J. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The Company has an independent Internal Audit function with a well-established risk management framework. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function are derived from the Internal Audit Charter approved by the Audit Committee. The Company has engaged a reputable external firm to support the Internal Audit function for carrying out the Internal Audit reviews.

The Audit Committee meets every quarter to review and discuss the various Internal Audit reports and follow up on action plans of past significant audit issues and compliance with the audit plan. The Chairperson of the Audit Committee has periodic one-on-one meetings with the Chief Internal Auditor to discuss any key concerns.

Additionally, the following measures are taken to ensure proper control:

• Budgets are prepared for all the operational levels.

• Any material variance from budget has to be approved by the Commercial director.

• Any major policy change is approved by the managing director.

• Any deficiency in not achieving target is reviewed at management meetings.

K. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is described in the Directors Report of the Company.

L. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front including number of people employed:

The cordial employer - employee relationship also continued during the year under the review. The Company has continued to give special attention to human resources.

M. Cautionary Statement:

The Statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes in Govt. Regulations and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.