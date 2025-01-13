iifl-logo-icon 1
Siel Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

34
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:18:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.32

11.32

11.32

11.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.75

-16.57

-16.57

-16.14

Net Worth

-5.43

-5.25

-5.25

-4.82

Minority Interest

Debt

5.44

5.33

7.45

5.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.01

0.08

2.2

0.41

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.38

0.08

2.13

0.17

Inventories

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.07

0.24

2.35

0.19

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.17

-0.23

-0.03

Cash

0.01

0

0.08

0.25

Total Assets

0

0.08

2.21

0.42

