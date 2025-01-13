Siel Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.32
11.32
11.32
11.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.75
-16.57
-16.57
-16.14
Net Worth
-5.43
-5.25
-5.25
-4.82
Minority Interest
Debt
5.44
5.33
7.45
5.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.01
0.08
2.2
0.41
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.38
0.08
2.13
0.17
Inventories
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.24
2.35
0.19
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.17
-0.23
-0.03
Cash
0.01
0
0.08
0.25
Total Assets
0
0.08
2.21
0.42
