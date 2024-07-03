Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹37.24
Prev. Close₹36.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹37.24
Day's Low₹34.7
52 Week's High₹90.52
52 Week's Low₹10.27
Book Value₹-4.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.32
11.32
11.32
11.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.75
-16.57
-16.57
-16.14
Net Worth
-5.43
-5.25
-5.25
-4.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.37
0
0.56
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aveen Kaur Sood
Independent Director
Amit Kumar
Independent Director
Bidhyadhar Sharma
Independent Director
Ankita Bhargava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Vyas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Siel Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Siel Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Industrial Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Mawana Sugars Limited) in 1983 in the name and style of Ayala Finance Private Limited to carry on the business of Investment and Finance Company. Later, the Company was named Siel Financial Services Limited which is now known as CMX Holdings Limited from year 2021. To develop potential for functioning the business of Company and SATIL by rationalization of the management structure and for better utilization of combined resources, the Company was merged into SATIL through a Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble High Court Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company name was changed to SIEL Financial Services Limited.Initially, the Company engaged into the business of manufacturing soybean/ rapeseed oil, refined oil, vanaspati and deoiled cake. It entered the capital market in February, 1993 to raise funds for setting up facilities to process 500 tonnes per day (TPD) of oil seeds or 600 tpd of oil cakes in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Afterwards, Company diversified into financial services. It operates as a Non-Banking Financial Company in India. The Company engages in the businesses of leasing, advancing loan/ICDs, making investments, bill discounting, and other financial activities. The Company had incorporated another wholly owned subsidiary under the name and style of Titawi Sugar Works Limited (TSWI) whose nam
Read More
The Siel Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siel Financial Services Ltd is ₹41.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Siel Financial Services Ltd is 0 and -7.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siel Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siel Financial Services Ltd is ₹10.27 and ₹90.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Siel Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.77%, 3 Years at 22.32%, 1 Year at 90.75%, 6 Month at -29.50%, 3 Month at -51.32% and 1 Month at -42.95%.
