Summary

Siel Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Industrial Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Mawana Sugars Limited) in 1983 in the name and style of Ayala Finance Private Limited to carry on the business of Investment and Finance Company. Later, the Company was named Siel Financial Services Limited which is now known as CMX Holdings Limited from year 2021. To develop potential for functioning the business of Company and SATIL by rationalization of the management structure and for better utilization of combined resources, the Company was merged into SATIL through a Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble High Court Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company name was changed to SIEL Financial Services Limited.Initially, the Company engaged into the business of manufacturing soybean/ rapeseed oil, refined oil, vanaspati and deoiled cake. It entered the capital market in February, 1993 to raise funds for setting up facilities to process 500 tonnes per day (TPD) of oil seeds or 600 tpd of oil cakes in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Afterwards, Company diversified into financial services. It operates as a Non-Banking Financial Company in India. The Company engages in the businesses of leasing, advancing loan/ICDs, making investments, bill discounting, and other financial activities. The Company had incorporated another wholly owned subsidiary under the name and style of Titawi Sugar Works Limited (TSWI) whose nam

