Siel Financial Services Ltd Share Price

36.75
(0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.24
  • Day's High37.24
  • 52 Wk High90.52
  • Prev. Close36.51
  • Day's Low34.7
  • 52 Wk Low 10.27
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Siel Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

37.24

Prev. Close

36.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

37.24

Day's Low

34.7

52 Week's High

90.52

52 Week's Low

10.27

Book Value

-4.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Siel Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Siel Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Siel Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Siel Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.32

11.32

11.32

11.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.75

-16.57

-16.57

-16.14

Net Worth

-5.43

-5.25

-5.25

-4.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.37

0

0.56

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Siel Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Siel Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aveen Kaur Sood

Independent Director

Amit Kumar

Independent Director

Bidhyadhar Sharma

Independent Director

Ankita Bhargava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siel Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Siel Financial Services Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shriram Industrial Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as Mawana Sugars Limited) in 1983 in the name and style of Ayala Finance Private Limited to carry on the business of Investment and Finance Company. Later, the Company was named Siel Financial Services Limited which is now known as CMX Holdings Limited from year 2021. To develop potential for functioning the business of Company and SATIL by rationalization of the management structure and for better utilization of combined resources, the Company was merged into SATIL through a Scheme of Amalgamation sanctioned by the Honble High Court Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company name was changed to SIEL Financial Services Limited.Initially, the Company engaged into the business of manufacturing soybean/ rapeseed oil, refined oil, vanaspati and deoiled cake. It entered the capital market in February, 1993 to raise funds for setting up facilities to process 500 tonnes per day (TPD) of oil seeds or 600 tpd of oil cakes in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. Afterwards, Company diversified into financial services. It operates as a Non-Banking Financial Company in India. The Company engages in the businesses of leasing, advancing loan/ICDs, making investments, bill discounting, and other financial activities. The Company had incorporated another wholly owned subsidiary under the name and style of Titawi Sugar Works Limited (TSWI) whose nam
Company FAQs

What is the Siel Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Siel Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Siel Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siel Financial Services Ltd is ₹41.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Siel Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Siel Financial Services Ltd is 0 and -7.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Siel Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siel Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siel Financial Services Ltd is ₹10.27 and ₹90.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Siel Financial Services Ltd?

Siel Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.77%, 3 Years at 22.32%, 1 Year at 90.75%, 6 Month at -29.50%, 3 Month at -51.32% and 1 Month at -42.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Siel Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Siel Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.70 %

