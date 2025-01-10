To the Members of CMX Holdings Limited (Formerly Known as SIEL Financial Services Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of CMX Holdings Limited (Formerly Known as SIEL

Financial Services Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to:

a. The Company is not allowed to carry Non-Banking Financial Business due to rejection of its application by the Reserve Bank. However, presently the operations of the Company are restricted to realization of debtors and advances and interest income on investments.

b. Note 20 in the financial statements which indicates that the Company has incurred a net loss of Rs.Rs.1796.84thousand for the year ended March 31,2024 resulting in accumulated loss of Rs. 2,34,644.72 thousand(excluding capital reserve and general reserve) as on that date which has completely eroded the net worth of the Company. Further, as on March 31,2024, the Company current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs 18,324.18 thousand. The Company had been reporting negative operating cash flows from last few years which have also contributed to constraints of working capital. These conditions have resulted into acute working capital deficit and have cast material uncertainty on the functioning of the Company.

As stated by the management, the accounts of the Company have been prepared on a "going concern" basis as the management is hopeful that adequate finance and opportunities would be available in the foreseeable future to enable the Company to start operating on a profitable basis. In view of the above, the accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis and do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded assets amounts or to amounts or classification of liabilities that may be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as going concern (Refer note 20 to the financial statements).

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note).