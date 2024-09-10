AGM 30/09/2024 This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 09, 2024 have fixed the date of 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Members Of The Company, Decided the Book closure date, Approved Notice, directors report and other ancillary matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of the 33rd AGM of the company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual means. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find enclosed herewith voting results along with scrutinizers report of 33rd AGM of the company held on September 30, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)