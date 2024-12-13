Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

SIEL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Un-audited Financial results and LLR for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, November 12, 2024 had transacted and approved that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, December 04, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. through two-way Video Conferencing (VC) facility / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

The board of directors in their meeting held today i.e. 7th November, 2024 and on the recommendation of the Audit committee but subject to approval of shareholders to be obtained in the ensuing general meeting of the company, has appointed M/s S.K. Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants(FRN: 000478N) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company after the completion of term of M/s S S Kothari Mehta & Company.

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 09, 2024 have fixed the date of 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Members Of The Company, Decided the Book closure date, Approved Notice, directors report and other ancillary matters.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

SIEL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board meeting for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

SIEL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Ms. Sonal Vyas has been appointed as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company and also designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company w.e.f. May 28, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Submission of Audited Financial Results, we are hereby resubmitting the revised financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024