|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, 28th November, 2024 to Wednesday, 4th December, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of themembers of the Company for the purpose of EGM.
|BookCloser
|11 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
