|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Intimation of Book closure Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company is scheduled to be held on December 04, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. to approve the items mentioned in the EGM Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Summary Proceedings/Outcome of EGM of the company held on December 04, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024) Submission of Voting Results along with voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024)
