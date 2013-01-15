iifl-logo-icon 1
Silktex Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 15, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

7.6

7.6

7.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

15.18

18.17

18.66

Net Worth

22.78

25.77

26.26

Minority Interest

Debt

15.51

15.83

18.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2

2.08

2.08

Total Liabilities

40.29

43.68

47.06

Fixed Assets

19.47

21.58

23.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.09

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.8

0.08

0

Networking Capital

18.55

21.41

23.11

Inventories

14.1

14.23

15.53

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.38

3.78

4.53

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.15

6.49

6.64

Sundry Creditors

-4.33

-2.61

-2.82

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.75

-0.48

-0.77

Cash

0.47

0.52

0.32

Total Assets

40.29

43.68

47.06

No Record Found

