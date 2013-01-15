Silktex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.6
7.6
7.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
15.18
18.17
18.66
Net Worth
22.78
25.77
26.26
Minority Interest
Debt
15.51
15.83
18.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2
2.08
2.08
Total Liabilities
40.29
43.68
47.06
Fixed Assets
19.47
21.58
23.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.09
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.8
0.08
0
Networking Capital
18.55
21.41
23.11
Inventories
14.1
14.23
15.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.38
3.78
4.53
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.15
6.49
6.64
Sundry Creditors
-4.33
-2.61
-2.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.75
-0.48
-0.77
Cash
0.47
0.52
0.32
Total Assets
40.29
43.68
47.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.