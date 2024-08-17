SectorTextiles
Open₹4.28
Prev. Close₹4.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹4.45
Day's Low₹4.28
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.6
7.6
7.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
15.18
18.17
18.66
Net Worth
22.78
25.77
26.26
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Santosh Kumar Modi
Whole-time Director
Sandeep Kumar Churiwala
Executive Director
Saket Kumar Churiwala
Chairman & Managing Director
Sushil Kumar Churiwala
Additional Director.
B D Kabra
Additional Director.
Sanjay Bansal
Company Secretary
Rachna Arora
Director
Premlata Churiwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Silktex Ltd
Summary
Silktex (SL) was incorporated on 30 Aug.93 under the name Silktex Pvt Ltd. It became a public limited company on 28 Jul.94. It was promoted by the Silktex group, headed by chairman Sushil Kumar Churiwala and director T R Satishchandran. Other group companies include Silcotex (P) Ltd, Siltex International, etc. The company manufactures and exports silk fabric, made-ups and garments. The main product of SL is silk. The company came out with a Rs 3.80-cr public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture high-value highly sophisticated silk fabric for home furnishings and dress materials. SL has finalised marketing tie-ups with textile organisations in the UK and Japan. The company exports to the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, etc. The proposed 100% EOU to manufacture six lac metres of silk fabric, went into commercial production from 1.4.96. The company is installing twelve Rapier weaving machines from Sulzer Ruti, Switzerland.The Company was awarded ISO 9001 Certification in December 1999 for design, Manufacture and Marketing of Silk Fabrics.The Company has plans to increase the production capacity. The expansion programme will comprise of additional loom capacity and supporting machines for yarn preparation, Upgradation of Laboratory and Dyeing Equipments and expansion of Design Studio.
