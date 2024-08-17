iifl-logo-icon 1
Silktex Ltd Share Price

4.45
(-1.11%)
Jan 15, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Silktex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

4.28

Prev. Close

4.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

4.45

Day's Low

4.28

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

13.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Silktex Ltd Corporate Action

Silktex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Silktex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:53 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.28%

Non-Promoter- 1.41%

Institutions: 1.40%

Non-Institutions: 55.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silktex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

7.6

7.6

7.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

15.18

18.17

18.66

Net Worth

22.78

25.77

26.26

Minority Interest

Silktex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silktex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Santosh Kumar Modi

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Kumar Churiwala

Executive Director

Saket Kumar Churiwala

Chairman & Managing Director

Sushil Kumar Churiwala

Additional Director.

B D Kabra

Additional Director.

Sanjay Bansal

Company Secretary

Rachna Arora

Director

Premlata Churiwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silktex Ltd

Summary

Silktex (SL) was incorporated on 30 Aug.93 under the name Silktex Pvt Ltd. It became a public limited company on 28 Jul.94. It was promoted by the Silktex group, headed by chairman Sushil Kumar Churiwala and director T R Satishchandran. Other group companies include Silcotex (P) Ltd, Siltex International, etc. The company manufactures and exports silk fabric, made-ups and garments. The main product of SL is silk. The company came out with a Rs 3.80-cr public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture high-value highly sophisticated silk fabric for home furnishings and dress materials. SL has finalised marketing tie-ups with textile organisations in the UK and Japan. The company exports to the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, etc. The proposed 100% EOU to manufacture six lac metres of silk fabric, went into commercial production from 1.4.96. The company is installing twelve Rapier weaving machines from Sulzer Ruti, Switzerland.The Company was awarded ISO 9001 Certification in December 1999 for design, Manufacture and Marketing of Silk Fabrics.The Company has plans to increase the production capacity. The expansion programme will comprise of additional loom capacity and supporting machines for yarn preparation, Upgradation of Laboratory and Dyeing Equipments and expansion of Design Studio.
