Summary

Silktex (SL) was incorporated on 30 Aug.93 under the name Silktex Pvt Ltd. It became a public limited company on 28 Jul.94. It was promoted by the Silktex group, headed by chairman Sushil Kumar Churiwala and director T R Satishchandran. Other group companies include Silcotex (P) Ltd, Siltex International, etc. The company manufactures and exports silk fabric, made-ups and garments. The main product of SL is silk. The company came out with a Rs 3.80-cr public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture high-value highly sophisticated silk fabric for home furnishings and dress materials. SL has finalised marketing tie-ups with textile organisations in the UK and Japan. The company exports to the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, etc. The proposed 100% EOU to manufacture six lac metres of silk fabric, went into commercial production from 1.4.96. The company is installing twelve Rapier weaving machines from Sulzer Ruti, Switzerland.The Company was awarded ISO 9001 Certification in December 1999 for design, Manufacture and Marketing of Silk Fabrics.The Company has plans to increase the production capacity. The expansion programme will comprise of additional loom capacity and supporting machines for yarn preparation, Upgradation of Laboratory and Dyeing Equipments and expansion of Design Studio.

Read More