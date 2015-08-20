Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
50
50
50
50
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.69
-0.75
-1.07
4.79
Net Worth
49.31
49.25
48.93
54.79
Minority Interest
Debt
45.03
50.99
25.11
33.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
94.34
100.24
74.04
88.41
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
93.01
84.64
43.01
42.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0
0.91
3.79
5.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0.77
3.89
5.1
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.55
0
0.04
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.41
-0.1
0
Cash
0.2
0.08
0.29
0.12
Total Assets
93.21
85.63
47.09
47.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.