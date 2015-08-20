iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

48.45
(-4.91%)
Aug 20, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

50

50

50

50

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.69

-0.75

-1.07

4.79

Net Worth

49.31

49.25

48.93

54.79

Minority Interest

Debt

45.03

50.99

25.11

33.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

94.34

100.24

74.04

88.41

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

93.01

84.64

43.01

42.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0

0.91

3.79

5.14

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.08

0.77

3.89

5.1

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.55

0

0.04

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.41

-0.1

0

Cash

0.2

0.08

0.29

0.12

Total Assets

93.21

85.63

47.09

47.63

