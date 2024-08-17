iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd Share Price

48.45
(-4.91%)
Aug 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

48.45

Prev. Close

50.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

48.45

Day's Low

48.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

242.25

P/E

69.21

EPS

0.7

Divi. Yield

0

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd Corporate Action

26 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2023

arrow

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:02 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.80%

Institutions: 0.70%

Non-Institutions: 99.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

50

50

50

50

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.69

-0.75

-1.07

4.79

Net Worth

49.31

49.25

48.93

54.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.18

-3.36

0.32

-1.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kaivant Rasiklal Shah

Director

Bhavin Padaliya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd

Summary

Simplex Trading and Agencies was incorporated on July 09, 1981. The company is engaged in the business of finance and it is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). The current promoters of the company are Prasann Somany, S K Somany, Nalini Somany, Arvind Kumar Somany. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.