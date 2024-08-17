Summary

Simplex Trading and Agencies was incorporated on July 09, 1981. The company is engaged in the business of finance and it is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). The current promoters of the company are Prasann Somany, S K Somany, Nalini Somany, Arvind Kumar Somany. The company is based in Mumbai, India.

