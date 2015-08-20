Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.18
-3.36
0.32
-1.12
Other operating items
Operating
-1.18
-3.36
0.32
-1.12
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.18
-3.36
0.32
-1.12
Equity raised
3.72
11.33
13.07
13.15
Investing
0.64
12.65
0.7
-11.96
Financing
58.73
43.91
10.29
1.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
61.91
64.53
24.39
1.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.