Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd Board Meeting

48.45
(-4.91%)
Aug 20, 2015|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Nov 202326 Oct 2023
SIMPLEX TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Notice pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 be and is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday November 3 2023 inter alia to consider the Un-Audited financial results of the company for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2023 and also transact other business activities. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking you. In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Un-audited financial result for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2023 and The meeting commenced at 04.15 P.M . and concluded at 04.45 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. Thanking You. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/11/2023)

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd: Related News

