SIP Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5
-4.78
-5.07
-4.32
Net Worth
-0.32
-0.1
-0.39
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0.3
0.1
0.42
0.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.02
-5.27
0.02
0.59
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.03
0
0.02
0.59
Inventories
0
0
0
1.56
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.12
0.29
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.04
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
0
-0.06
-1.26
Cash
0
0.01
0
0
Total Assets
-0.03
0.01
0.02
0.59
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.