SectorFMCG
Open₹5.86
Prev. Close₹5.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹6.14
Day's Low₹5.86
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5
-4.78
-5.07
-4.32
Net Worth
-0.32
-0.1
-0.39
0.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.06
-0.1
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.15
0.25
-0.47
Depreciation
0
0
-0.08
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.07
0.3
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
9.24
-46.11
32.34
-27.18
EBIT growth
8.96
-160.32
-153.9
-14.78
Net profit growth
8.96
-160.32
-153.87
-14.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,393
|54.44
|5,62,257.19
|2,493
|2.22
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,417.9
|75.3
|2,33,123.56
|885.41
|1.12
|5,447.64
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
458.15
|61.25
|1,54,942.52
|678.06
|0.22
|4,052.53
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,839.25
|65.45
|1,40,649.02
|557.1
|1.28
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,277.25
|96.18
|1,30,663.69
|248.49
|1.57
|2,159.97
|81.77
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
N M Ranganathan
Independent Director
Lakshmi Prabha
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ramaiyan Navamurthy
Managing Director
Samiayya Arularasan
Independent Director
Ramamurthy Natrajan
N/No 35 O/No 17 1st Main Road,
Raja Annamalaipuram,
Tamil Nadu - 600028
Tel: -
Website: http://www.sipindustries.in
Email: sipindustries23@gmail.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
SIP Industries Ltd, was incorporated in March 1986. The Company is into manufacture of Resins, Hardners and Flowers is in the process of selling/ leasing/ assigning its Resin Unit at Ranipet.During th...
Read More
Reports by SIP Industries Ltd
