SIP Industries Ltd Share Price Live

6.01
(2.56%)
Apr 17, 2023|03:07:15 PM

  • Open5.86
  • Day's High6.14
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.86
  • Day's Low5.86
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SIP Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

5.86

Prev. Close

5.86

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

6.14

Day's Low

5.86

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SIP Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

SIP Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SIP Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:05 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SIP Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5

-4.78

-5.07

-4.32

Net Worth

-0.32

-0.1

-0.39

0.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.06

-0.1

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2014

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.15

0.25

-0.47

Depreciation

0

0

-0.08

-0.26

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.07

0.3

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

9.24

-46.11

32.34

-27.18

EBIT growth

8.96

-160.32

-153.9

-14.78

Net profit growth

8.96

-160.32

-153.87

-14.75

No Record Found

SIP Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,393

54.445,62,257.192,4932.2215,000209.19

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,417.9

75.32,33,123.56885.411.125,447.6442.7

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

458.15

61.251,54,942.52678.060.224,052.5348.96

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,839.25

65.451,40,649.02557.11.284,218.9161.35

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,277.25

96.181,30,663.69248.491.572,159.9781.77

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SIP Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

N M Ranganathan

Independent Director

Lakshmi Prabha

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ramaiyan Navamurthy

Managing Director

Samiayya Arularasan

Independent Director

Ramamurthy Natrajan

Registered Office

N/No 35 O/No 17 1st Main Road,

Raja Annamalaipuram,

Tamil Nadu - 600028

Tel: -

Website: http://www.sipindustries.in

Email: sipindustries23@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

SIP Industries Ltd, was incorporated in March 1986. The Company is into manufacture of Resins, Hardners and Flowers is in the process of selling/ leasing/ assigning its Resin Unit at Ranipet.During th...
Reports by SIP Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SIP Industries Ltd share price today?

The SIP Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of SIP Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SIP Industries Ltd is ₹2.81 Cr. as of 17 Apr ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of SIP Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SIP Industries Ltd is 0 and -4.61 as of 17 Apr ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SIP Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SIP Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SIP Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 Apr ‘23

What is the CAGR of SIP Industries Ltd?

SIP Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.65%, 3 Years at 19.18%, 1 Year at 8.48%, 6 Month at 25.21%, 3 Month at 10.28% and 1 Month at -6.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SIP Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SIP Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.48 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 37.51 %

