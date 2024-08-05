|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|AGM 28/08/2024 Approved of the Unaudited financial results along with Limited review report, Notice of AGM, WTD appointment and Company Secretary Appointment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Intimation Regarding Record Date for the E-Voting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting held on 28.08.2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
