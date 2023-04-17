SIP Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2014
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.15
0.25
-0.47
Depreciation
0
0
-0.08
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.07
0.3
-0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-0.17
-0.22
0.46
-0.77
Capital expenditure
0
-0.01
-8.94
0
Free cash flow
-0.17
-0.23
-8.47
-0.77
Equity raised
-8.3
-7.98
-8.49
-7.54
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.32
0.08
1.18
2.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.16
-8.14
-15.78
-6.14
