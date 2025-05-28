Board Meeting 28 May 2025 23 May 2025

SIP Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve:
i. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2025 along with the Report of Statutory Auditors.
ii. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
Resignation of CFO - Mr. N.M. Ranganathan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.05.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2025 28 Mar 2025

The Board of Directors have inter-alia, approved the appointment of M/s Chandra Sekaran M S & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

SIP INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone) of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and any other business with the permission of the chair.
Board Meeting Outcome: Unaudited Financial results and Limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/02/2025)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

SIP INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial results (Standalone) of the company for the Quarter ended 30-09-2024 and any other Business with the permission of the Chair.
Board Outcome: Unaudited financial results and limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024