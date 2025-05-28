|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2025
|23 May 2025
|SIP Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to intimate that Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday 28th May 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following: i. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2025 along with the Report of Statutory Auditors. ii. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Resignation of CFO - Mr. N.M. Ranganathan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2025
|28 Mar 2025
|The Board of Directors have inter-alia, approved the appointment of M/s Chandra Sekaran M S & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2025
|5 Feb 2025
|SIP INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone) of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and any other business with the permission of the chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Meeting Held On 11/02/2025. Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Meeting Held On 11/02/2025. Unaudited Financial results and Limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|SIP INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Financial results (Standalone) of the company for the Quarter ended 30-09-2024 and any other Business with the permission of the Chair. To consider and approve unaudited financial results and limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. Board Outcome and consider and approve unaudited financial results and limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|SIP INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone ) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting And Any Other Business. Approved of the Unaudited financial results along with Limited review report, Notice of AGM, WTD appointment and Company Secretary Appointment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.