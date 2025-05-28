iifl-logo
SIP Industries Ltd Board Meeting

6.01
(2.56%)
Apr 17, 2023|03:07:15 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202523 May 2025
SIP Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to intimate that Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday 28th May 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following: i. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2025 along with the Report of Statutory Auditors. ii. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Resignation of CFO - Mr. N.M. Ranganathan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.05.2025)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202528 Mar 2025
The Board of Directors have inter-alia, approved the appointment of M/s Chandra Sekaran M S & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25
Board Meeting11 Feb 20255 Feb 2025
SIP INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone) of the company for the quarter ended 31-12-2024 and any other business with the permission of the chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Meeting Held On 11/02/2025. Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Meeting Held On 11/02/2025. Unaudited Financial results and Limited review report for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/02/2025)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
SIP INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Financial results (Standalone) of the company for the Quarter ended 30-09-2024 and any other Business with the permission of the Chair. To consider and approve unaudited financial results and limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. Board Outcome and consider and approve unaudited financial results and limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
SIP INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone ) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting And Any Other Business. Approved of the Unaudited financial results along with Limited review report, Notice of AGM, WTD appointment and Company Secretary Appointment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

SIP Industries: Related News

No Record Found

