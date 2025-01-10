To the Members of

Sita Enterprises Limited

Report on the audit of financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sita Enterprises Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the statement of profit and loss, the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘ Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind-AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters, if any, are addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no such key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024, has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16) read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company did not have any pending litigation which impact on its financial positions;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts having any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There are no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the information and details provided and other audit procedures followed, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause iv(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Apart from sitting fees paid to the independent directors the company has not paid any remuneration to directors and as such reporting under section 197(16) of The Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

vii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software with respect to maintenance of its books of account on electronic basis which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Patel Shah & Joshi Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No.107768 JayantI. Mehta Partner Membership No. 42630 Mumbai, 30th May 2024 UDIN: 24042630BKAT JL5383

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date

Re: SITA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ("the Company")

i. (a) The company does not have any asset group as Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company does not have any intangible assets and right of use assets.

(b) The clause i (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of examination of records, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in financial statements as Investment Properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The clause i (d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending againstthe Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories and accordingly, the requirements under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks and financial institutions and has not borrowed any funds from lenders and as such the quarterly returns or statements are not required to be filed by the Company and clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. During the year the company has made investments in and granted unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has not provided guarantees or securities during the year.

(a) As the Company is a Non- Banking Finance Company (NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India and having its principal business to give loans and make investments, hence clause iii (a) and iii (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us the investments made and terms and conditions on which the loan are given were prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) Loans given by the company are repayable on demand. The repayments of principal amounts and interest are generally regular. During the year loans which were overdue for more than ninety days and classified as other loans amounting to Rupees Eighty Lakhs were fully recovered. Interest on such loans was not recovered and was not provided for in books.

(d) All loans given by the company amounting to Rs. 354 Lakhs as on 3103-2024 are repayable on the demand. No loans were granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted and investments made, wherever applicable for NBFCs. The Company has not given guarantees and provided security.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, from the public within the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

vi. According to information and explanation given to us, the Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the activities carried on by of the Company

vii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us:

a) The company is regular in depositing Undisputed statutory dues of income tax and other applicable taxes. The provision relating to custom duty, provident fund, employees state insurance, Goods and service tax are currently not applicable to the Company.

b) There are no amounts of any statutory dues which are yet to be deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. There are no such transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not borrowed any funds from government, banks, financial institution and other parties. The Company has not issued debentures during the year.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, no funds have been raised on short term basis by the company during the year.

(e) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entities to meet obligations of its associates. There are no subsidiaries and joint venture of the company.

(f) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate and there are no subsidiary and joint venture.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Hence clause (xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act in respect of transactions with the related parties, if any, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard.

xiv. (a) During the year, Internal audit has been carried out by the Independent firm of Chartered accountants. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the scope and coverage is commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued by Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is registered as Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) and is holding a certificate of registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India to carry on business of NBFI in terms of Sec 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses neither in the current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year, hence clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty that exists as on the date of the audit report and that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

For Patel Shah & Joshi Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107768W Jayant I. Mehta Partner Membership No. 42630 Mumbai, 30th May 2024 UDIN: 24042630BKATJL5383

Annexure - B

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sita Enterprises Limited("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.