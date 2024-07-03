iifl-logo-icon 1
Sita Enterprises Ltd Share Price

147.6
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open147.6
  • Day's High147.6
  • 52 Wk High140.6
  • Prev. Close140.6
  • Day's Low147.6
  • 52 Wk Low 32.05
  • Turnover (lac)108.52
  • P/E17.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.25
  • EPS7.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sita Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

147.6

Prev. Close

140.6

Turnover(Lac.)

108.52

Day's High

147.6

Day's Low

147.6

52 Week's High

140.6

52 Week's Low

32.05

Book Value

52.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.28

P/E

17.89

EPS

7.86

Divi. Yield

0

Sita Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sita Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sita Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sita Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.36

8.54

8.12

7.52

Net Worth

14.36

11.54

11.12

10.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.43

0.59

-0.33

1.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Sita Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sita Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

A Tulsyan

Director

S Tulsyan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mukesh Sarswat

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sneha Tulsyan f

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Mehta

Independent Director

Girish Kumar Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sita Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Sita Enterprises Ltd was incorporated originally on 22 March, 1982 under the name and style of Goyal Development & Investment Services Private Limited. From 11 May, 1988 name of the Company was changed to Sita Developments Pvt.Ltd. With effect from 10 January, 1994 the Companys name was changed to Sita Enterprises Limited. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged in Investments in shares, securities, mutual and other funds, properties and Financing through loans and trade receivables.
Company FAQs

What is the Sita Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Sita Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹147.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sita Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sita Enterprises Ltd is ₹44.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sita Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sita Enterprises Ltd is 17.89 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sita Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sita Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sita Enterprises Ltd is ₹32.05 and ₹140.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sita Enterprises Ltd?

Sita Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.62%, 3 Years at 120.19%, 1 Year at 226.37%, 6 Month at 154.20%, 3 Month at 78.63% and 1 Month at 82.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sita Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sita Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

