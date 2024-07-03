Summary

Sita Enterprises Ltd was incorporated originally on 22 March, 1982 under the name and style of Goyal Development & Investment Services Private Limited. From 11 May, 1988 name of the Company was changed to Sita Developments Pvt.Ltd. With effect from 10 January, 1994 the Companys name was changed to Sita Enterprises Limited. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged in Investments in shares, securities, mutual and other funds, properties and Financing through loans and trade receivables.

Read More