SectorFinance
Open₹147.6
Prev. Close₹140.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹108.52
Day's High₹147.6
Day's Low₹147.6
52 Week's High₹140.6
52 Week's Low₹32.05
Book Value₹52.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.28
P/E17.89
EPS7.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.36
8.54
8.12
7.52
Net Worth
14.36
11.54
11.12
10.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.43
0.59
-0.33
1.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
A Tulsyan
Director
S Tulsyan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mukesh Sarswat
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sneha Tulsyan f
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Mehta
Independent Director
Girish Kumar Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sita Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Sita Enterprises Ltd was incorporated originally on 22 March, 1982 under the name and style of Goyal Development & Investment Services Private Limited. From 11 May, 1988 name of the Company was changed to Sita Developments Pvt.Ltd. With effect from 10 January, 1994 the Companys name was changed to Sita Enterprises Limited. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged in Investments in shares, securities, mutual and other funds, properties and Financing through loans and trade receivables.
The Sita Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹147.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sita Enterprises Ltd is ₹44.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sita Enterprises Ltd is 17.89 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sita Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sita Enterprises Ltd is ₹32.05 and ₹140.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sita Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.62%, 3 Years at 120.19%, 1 Year at 226.37%, 6 Month at 154.20%, 3 Month at 78.63% and 1 Month at 82.15%.
