iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sita Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

184.45
(-1.99%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:35:00 PM

Sita Enterprises Ltd Summary

Sita Enterprises Ltd was incorporated originally on 22 March, 1982 under the name and style of Goyal Development & Investment Services Private Limited. From 11 May, 1988 name of the Company was changed to Sita Developments Pvt.Ltd. With effect from 10 January, 1994 the Companys name was changed to Sita Enterprises Limited. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged in Investments in shares, securities, mutual and other funds, properties and Financing through loans and trade receivables.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.