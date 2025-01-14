Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Unaudited Financial Results. Financial Results for Quarter Ended 31-12-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2025)

Outcome of Board Meeting - Share Purchase Agreement Change in Management Control - Share Purchase Agreement.

SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)

SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons as framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till August 17 2024 in connection with declaration of the above financial results of the Company. We enclose a copy of the Standalone Unaudited Financial results in Pursuance of regulation 33 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited accounts reports and financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with quarterly results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Forth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

