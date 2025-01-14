iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sita Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

192.1
(-1.86%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:27:00 PM

Sita Enterprises CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024. Unaudited Financial Results. Financial Results for Quarter Ended 31-12-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.01.2025)
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting - Share Purchase Agreement Change in Management Control - Share Purchase Agreement.
Board Meeting15 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons as framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed till August 17 2024 in connection with declaration of the above financial results of the Company. We enclose a copy of the Standalone Unaudited Financial results in Pursuance of regulation 33 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited accounts reports and financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with quarterly results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Forth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
SITA ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Period Ended 31/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Sita Enterprises: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sita Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.