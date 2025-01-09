Sita Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

Sita Enterprises Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
SITA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
i) Industry structure and development: The Company is an investment and
finance Company and has invested funds in Shares, Securities, Mutual Fund
Units, Properties, Loans and Advances.
ii) Opportunities & Threats: The Company is keeping a close watch on the
trends in industry for making investments in accordance with its size of
operations. It is also taking into account the possible threats due to
external factors.
iii) Segment-wise or product-wise performance: The Company operates only in
the segment of finance and investment and as such there are no reportable
segments wise or product wise performance.
iv) Outlook: Baring the unforeseen circumstances and the risks and
concerns, the management is hopeful to achieve reasonable performance in
the current financial year: 2012-2013.
v) Risks and concerns: The Company has exposure in Shares, Securities,
Properties, Loans & Advances and any adverse development in stock market
and industry will have an impact on the Companys performance.
vi) Internal control systems and their adequacy: The Company has adequate
internal control systems commensurate for its limited operations.
vii) Financial & Operational performance
Rupees in lacs.
GROSS INCOME 21.82
Gross Operating Profit 10.14
Depreciation 0.12
PROFIT BEFORE TAX 10.02
Provision for Taxation 1.16
PROFIT AFTER TAX 8.86
viii) Material developments in Human Resources: The relation of the
Company with its small team of employees remained cordial throughout the
year. The company is not engaged in any industrial activity.