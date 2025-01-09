Sita Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

Sita Enterprises Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

SITA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS i) Industry structure and development: The Company is an investment and finance Company and has invested funds in Shares, Securities, Mutual Fund Units, Properties, Loans and Advances. ii) Opportunities & Threats: The Company is keeping a close watch on the trends in industry for making investments in accordance with its size of operations. It is also taking into account the possible threats due to external factors. iii) Segment-wise or product-wise performance: The Company operates only in the segment of finance and investment and as such there are no reportable segments wise or product wise performance. iv) Outlook: Baring the unforeseen circumstances and the risks and concerns, the management is hopeful to achieve reasonable performance in the current financial year: 2012-2013. v) Risks and concerns: The Company has exposure in Shares, Securities, Properties, Loans & Advances and any adverse development in stock market and industry will have an impact on the Companys performance. vi) Internal control systems and their adequacy: The Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate for its limited operations. vii) Financial & Operational performance Rupees in lacs. GROSS INCOME 21.82 Gross Operating Profit 10.14 Depreciation 0.12 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 10.02 Provision for Taxation 1.16 PROFIT AFTER TAX 8.86 viii) Material developments in Human Resources: The relation of the Company with its small team of employees remained cordial throughout the year. The company is not engaged in any industrial activity.