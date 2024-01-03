iifl-logo

Skyways Air Services Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Skyways Air Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.44

10.44

2.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

123.82

102

90.93

Net Worth

134.26

112.44

93.12

Minority Interest

Debt

266.1

124.16

120.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

400.36

236.6

213.83

Fixed Assets

45.29

27.03

12.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

94.05

38.31

32.61

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.62

0.72

8.75

Networking Capital

206.63

138.76

100.59

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

230.05

125.83

198.07

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

168.28

131.01

70.19

Sundry Creditors

-175.16

-109.24

-164.84

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-16.54

-8.84

-2.82

Cash

52.76

31.78

59.19

Total Assets

400.35

236.6

213.83

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.