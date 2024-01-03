Skyways Air Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.44
10.44
2.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
123.82
102
90.93
Net Worth
134.26
112.44
93.12
Minority Interest
Debt
266.1
124.16
120.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
400.36
236.6
213.83
Fixed Assets
45.29
27.03
12.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
94.05
38.31
32.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.62
0.72
8.75
Networking Capital
206.63
138.76
100.59
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
230.05
125.83
198.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
168.28
131.01
70.19
Sundry Creditors
-175.16
-109.24
-164.84
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.54
-8.84
-2.82
Cash
52.76
31.78
59.19
Total Assets
400.35
236.6
213.83
