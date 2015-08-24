SMS Techsoft India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
35.06
35.06
35.06
5.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.69
-0.68
-0.69
-0.7
Net Worth
34.37
34.38
34.37
4.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.37
34.38
34.37
4.36
Fixed Assets
31.47
31.86
32.01
2.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.95
1.95
1.95
1.96
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.97
1.97
1.97
1.97
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
0.94
0.56
0.41
0.2
Total Assets
34.36
34.37
34.37
4.36
