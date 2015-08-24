Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.2
0.48
0.59
0.67
yoy growth (%)
-58.76
-19.09
-11.04
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.27
0
0
As % of sales
11.7
57.64
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.12
-0.37
-0.38
As % of sales
14
25.77
62.51
57.74
Other costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.12
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.3
6.39
20.85
32.07
Operating profit
0.12
0.04
0.09
0.06
OPM
62.99
10.18
16.63
10.17
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.19
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.1
0.11
0.02
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-44.86
-37.16
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.01
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.01
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-269.91
-54.17
-75.58
NPM
-4.75
1.15
2.03
7.41
