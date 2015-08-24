iifl-logo-icon 1
SMS Techsoft India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.05
(-16.67%)
Aug 24, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.2

0.48

0.59

0.67

yoy growth (%)

-58.76

-19.09

-11.04

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.27

0

0

As % of sales

11.7

57.64

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.12

-0.37

-0.38

As % of sales

14

25.77

62.51

57.74

Other costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.12

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.3

6.39

20.85

32.07

Operating profit

0.12

0.04

0.09

0.06

OPM

62.99

10.18

16.63

10.17

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.19

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.1

0.11

0.02

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.01

0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

-44.86

-37.16

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.01

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.01

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-269.91

-54.17

-75.58

NPM

-4.75

1.15

2.03

7.41

