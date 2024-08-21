iifl-logo-icon 1
SMS Techsoft India Ltd Share Price

0.05
(-16.67%)
Aug 24, 2015|12:00:00 AM

SMS Techsoft India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.06

Prev. Close

0.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

0.06

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SMS Techsoft India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:25 PM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.98%

Non-Promoter- 95.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SMS Techsoft India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

35.06

35.06

35.06

5.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.69

-0.68

-0.69

-0.7

Net Worth

34.37

34.38

34.37

4.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.2

0.48

0.59

0.67

yoy growth (%)

-58.76

-19.09

-11.04

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.27

0

0

As % of sales

11.7

57.64

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.12

-0.37

-0.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.01

0.04

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.19

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.38

0.15

0.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.76

-19.09

-11.04

Op profit growth

155.02

-50.45

45.41

EBIT growth

-193.67

-47.76

-61.15

Net profit growth

-269.91

-54.17

-75.58

No Record Found

SMS Techsoft India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SMS Techsoft India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

V Jagadish

Director

Akash Kadandale

Director

Peranaidu Siddhiah Devraj

Director

Darshan Mistry

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SMS Techsoft India Ltd

Summary

AKL Soft & Infosys is a process driven IT services company, offering a wide range of end-to-end services in the domain based in Coimbatore, India. Their services range from Designing, Development, 24X7 customer support to marketing. The key executives of the company are Jagdish Vittal, Akash Jagdish Kadandale and Peranaidu Siddiah Devraj.AKL Software delivers flexible, affordable, custom based solutions that may enable clients to explore the market. Their multi- dimensional software company, which has professionals with expertise in the area of Data base development, website design, self updateable power modules and web site maintenance services. The spectrum of IT is very wide and vibrant and working intro the small segment is a big work itself. AKL Software deals in various IT fields.Presently, AKL Soft & Infosys is working on the deal with the MNC software companies which would likely to be completed on year 2014 to expand our business and for companys future growth.
QUICKLINKS FOR SMS Techsoft India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

