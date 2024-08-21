Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.06
Prev. Close₹0.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹0.06
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
35.06
35.06
35.06
5.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.69
-0.68
-0.69
-0.7
Net Worth
34.37
34.38
34.37
4.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.2
0.48
0.59
0.67
yoy growth (%)
-58.76
-19.09
-11.04
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.27
0
0
As % of sales
11.7
57.64
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.12
-0.37
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.01
0.04
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.19
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.38
0.15
0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.76
-19.09
-11.04
Op profit growth
155.02
-50.45
45.41
EBIT growth
-193.67
-47.76
-61.15
Net profit growth
-269.91
-54.17
-75.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
V Jagadish
Director
Akash Kadandale
Director
Peranaidu Siddhiah Devraj
Director
Darshan Mistry
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SMS Techsoft India Ltd
Summary
AKL Soft & Infosys is a process driven IT services company, offering a wide range of end-to-end services in the domain based in Coimbatore, India. Their services range from Designing, Development, 24X7 customer support to marketing. The key executives of the company are Jagdish Vittal, Akash Jagdish Kadandale and Peranaidu Siddiah Devraj.AKL Software delivers flexible, affordable, custom based solutions that may enable clients to explore the market. Their multi- dimensional software company, which has professionals with expertise in the area of Data base development, website design, self updateable power modules and web site maintenance services. The spectrum of IT is very wide and vibrant and working intro the small segment is a big work itself. AKL Software deals in various IT fields.Presently, AKL Soft & Infosys is working on the deal with the MNC software companies which would likely to be completed on year 2014 to expand our business and for companys future growth.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.