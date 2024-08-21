SMS Techsoft India Ltd Summary

AKL Soft & Infosys is a process driven IT services company, offering a wide range of end-to-end services in the domain based in Coimbatore, India. Their services range from Designing, Development, 24X7 customer support to marketing. The key executives of the company are Jagdish Vittal, Akash Jagdish Kadandale and Peranaidu Siddiah Devraj.AKL Software delivers flexible, affordable, custom based solutions that may enable clients to explore the market. Their multi- dimensional software company, which has professionals with expertise in the area of Data base development, website design, self updateable power modules and web site maintenance services. The spectrum of IT is very wide and vibrant and working intro the small segment is a big work itself. AKL Software deals in various IT fields.Presently, AKL Soft & Infosys is working on the deal with the MNC software companies which would likely to be completed on year 2014 to expand our business and for companys future growth.