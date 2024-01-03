iifl-logo

Snehaa Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1

1

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

6.44

2.78

0

Net Worth

7.44

3.78

4

Minority Interest

Debt

3.92

3.59

3.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.12

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

11.48

7.41

7.65

Fixed Assets

8.57

4.63

4.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.75

2.65

2.81

Inventories

0.39

0.98

0.87

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.49

3.79

3.61

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.49

1.27

0.86

Sundry Creditors

-3.79

-1.86

-0.97

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.83

-1.53

-1.56

Cash

0.17

0.14

0.35

Total Assets

11.49

7.42

7.65

