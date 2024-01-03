Snehaa Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.44
2.78
0
Net Worth
7.44
3.78
4
Minority Interest
Debt
3.92
3.59
3.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
11.48
7.41
7.65
Fixed Assets
8.57
4.63
4.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.75
2.65
2.81
Inventories
0.39
0.98
0.87
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.49
3.79
3.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.49
1.27
0.86
Sundry Creditors
-3.79
-1.86
-0.97
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.83
-1.53
-1.56
Cash
0.17
0.14
0.35
Total Assets
11.49
7.42
7.65
