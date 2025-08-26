No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.44
2.78
0
Net Worth
7.44
3.78
4
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,301.95
|116.67
|2,65,686.63
|504.04
|0.06
|5,875.6
|231.32
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,004.2
|327.1
|45,266.76
|23.46
|0.05
|186.97
|40.25
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
725.4
|58.83
|25,461.54
|69.18
|1.1
|836.61
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
243.4
|12.78
|19,028.39
|200.21
|2.79
|12,757.28
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
535.5
|121.15
|11,828.39
|16.04
|0.28
|281.93
|67.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Venkata Sai Harish Nandigala
Managing Director
Venkata Sai Kiran Nandigala
Non Executive Director
Samhitha Reddy Tera
Independent Director
Khushbu Kachhawa
Independent Director
Gurprit Kaur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Jain
No.290 & 291 Dulalally to Ida,
Jeedimetla Quthbullapur Ranga.,
Telangana - 500055
Tel: +91 93035 53800
Website: https://snehaaorganics.com/
Email: info.snehaapharma@gmail.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Snehaa Organics Ltd
