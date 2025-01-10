Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.73
1.35
0.27
0.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.84
3.42
3.11
0.52
Net Worth
6.57
4.77
3.38
0.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.03
0.04
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.57
4.8
3.42
0.62
Fixed Assets
0.75
0.64
0.45
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.48
3.02
1.32
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.04
0.01
0
Networking Capital
0.12
0.57
0.06
0.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.29
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.51
0.27
0.2
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.23
-0.21
-0.05
Cash
0.22
0.52
1.58
0.02
Total Assets
6.57
4.79
3.42
0.63
