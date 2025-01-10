iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd Balance Sheet

180
(-0.55%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.73

1.35

0.27

0.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.84

3.42

3.11

0.52

Net Worth

6.57

4.77

3.38

0.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.03

0.04

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.57

4.8

3.42

0.62

Fixed Assets

0.75

0.64

0.45

0.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.48

3.02

1.32

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.04

0.01

0

Networking Capital

0.12

0.57

0.06

0.15

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.29

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.51

0.27

0.2

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.23

-0.21

-0.05

Cash

0.22

0.52

1.58

0.02

Total Assets

6.57

4.79

3.42

0.63

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.