iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd Share Price

178.05
(4.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open172
  • Day's High178.05
  • 52 Wk High175.25
  • Prev. Close169.6
  • Day's Low172
  • 52 Wk Low 53
  • Turnover (lac)133.53
  • P/E90.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.33
  • EPS1.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

172

Prev. Close

169.6

Turnover(Lac.)

133.53

Day's High

178.05

Day's Low

172

52 Week's High

175.25

52 Week's Low

53

Book Value

18.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

101.4

P/E

90.21

EPS

1.88

Divi. Yield

0

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd Corporate Action

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:03 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.54%

Non-Promoter- 1.37%

Institutions: 1.37%

Non-Institutions: 25.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.73

1.35

0.27

0.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.84

3.42

3.11

0.52

Net Worth

6.57

4.77

3.38

0.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd

Summary

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd was originally incorporated as Sodhani Financial Consultants Private Limited as a private limited company dated February 03, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Subsequently, status of the Company was changed to public limited and name of Company was changed to Sodhani Financial Consultants Limited dated April 10, 2023. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Sodhani Financial Consultants Limited to Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 15, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Companys training, consultancy and learning services have majorly been focused in the areas of financial planning, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, basics of stock market and retirement planning. Financial literacy and awareness domain broadly refers to knowledge and understanding of various financial concepts and skills that enable learners to make informed and responsible decisions regarding financial matters. It encompasses the ability to manage money effectively, budget wisely, save and invest prudently, and comprehend basic financial products and services. Presently, the Company is engaged into the business of providing training, consultancy and learning services. Their learners base comprises of various categories of participants such as students graduates, individuals who are presently not working and homemakers, (as Learners) through
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd share price today?

The Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹178.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd is ₹101.40 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd is 90.21 and 9.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd is ₹53 and ₹175.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd?

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 219.95%, 3 Month at 197.74% and 1 Month at 5.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.12 %
Institutions - 0.79 %
Public - 26.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.