SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹172
Prev. Close₹169.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹133.53
Day's High₹178.05
Day's Low₹172
52 Week's High₹175.25
52 Week's Low₹53
Book Value₹18.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.4
P/E90.21
EPS1.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.73
1.35
0.27
0.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.84
3.42
3.11
0.52
Net Worth
6.57
4.77
3.38
0.61
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd was originally incorporated as Sodhani Financial Consultants Private Limited as a private limited company dated February 03, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Subsequently, status of the Company was changed to public limited and name of Company was changed to Sodhani Financial Consultants Limited dated April 10, 2023. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Sodhani Financial Consultants Limited to Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 15, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Companys training, consultancy and learning services have majorly been focused in the areas of financial planning, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, basics of stock market and retirement planning. Financial literacy and awareness domain broadly refers to knowledge and understanding of various financial concepts and skills that enable learners to make informed and responsible decisions regarding financial matters. It encompasses the ability to manage money effectively, budget wisely, save and invest prudently, and comprehend basic financial products and services. Presently, the Company is engaged into the business of providing training, consultancy and learning services. Their learners base comprises of various categories of participants such as students graduates, individuals who are presently not working and homemakers, (as Learners) through
The Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹178.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd is ₹101.40 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd is 90.21 and 9.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd is ₹53 and ₹175.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 219.95%, 3 Month at 197.74% and 1 Month at 5.92%.
