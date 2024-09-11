Summary

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd was originally incorporated as Sodhani Financial Consultants Private Limited as a private limited company dated February 03, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Subsequently, status of the Company was changed to public limited and name of Company was changed to Sodhani Financial Consultants Limited dated April 10, 2023. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Sodhani Financial Consultants Limited to Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 15, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Companys training, consultancy and learning services have majorly been focused in the areas of financial planning, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, basics of stock market and retirement planning. Financial literacy and awareness domain broadly refers to knowledge and understanding of various financial concepts and skills that enable learners to make informed and responsible decisions regarding financial matters. It encompasses the ability to manage money effectively, budget wisely, save and invest prudently, and comprehend basic financial products and services. Presently, the Company is engaged into the business of providing training, consultancy and learning services. Their learners base comprises of various categories of participants such as students graduates, individuals who are presently not working and homemakers, (as Learners) through

