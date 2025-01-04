|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Dec 2024
|2 Jan 2025
|Extra ordinary general meeting is schedule on Thursday, January 02, 2025 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) at registered office of the company. We hereby inform you that the 2nd EGM of the company was held on Thursday, January 02, 2025 at 04:00 PM at the registered office of the company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 04.01.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.