Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd Summary

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Ltd was originally incorporated as Sodhani Financial Consultants Private Limited as a private limited company dated February 03, 2009 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. Subsequently, status of the Company was changed to public limited and name of Company was changed to Sodhani Financial Consultants Limited dated April 10, 2023. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Sodhani Financial Consultants Limited to Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers Limited through fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 15, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Companys training, consultancy and learning services have majorly been focused in the areas of financial planning, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, basics of stock market and retirement planning. Financial literacy and awareness domain broadly refers to knowledge and understanding of various financial concepts and skills that enable learners to make informed and responsible decisions regarding financial matters. It encompasses the ability to manage money effectively, budget wisely, save and invest prudently, and comprehend basic financial products and services. Presently, the Company is engaged into the business of providing training, consultancy and learning services. Their learners base comprises of various categories of participants such as students graduates, individuals who are presently not working and homemakers, (as Learners) through courses, seminars, sessions and material into the area of financial literacy and awareness. The business model-course delivery methodology is classified under categories consisting of online live sessions, mobile application and lectures on website and themed sessions and seminars. The learners can access comprehensive study material through Online Live Sessions. Courses are uploaded on website (www.safefintech.in) to update more of these financial literacy courses in which learners register by paying fees and take up the course to enhance their skills. The Company conduct themed sessions and seminars in creating financial literacy and investment planning among participants willing to gain knowledge in these fields. The session and seminars are conducted by subject trainers having expertise in respective domains. Apart from these, the Company conduct sessions and seminars at platforms such as Zoom, Google meet etc. It distribute study materials and course contents in different session and seminars.The Company is planning an initial public offer aggregating 15,30,000 Equity Shares comprising a fresh offer of upto 9,70,000 Equity Shares and an offer for sale upto 5,60,000 Equity Shares.