SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹434.9
Prev. Close₹420
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.84
Day's High₹434.9
Day's Low₹415
52 Week's High₹554.95
52 Week's Low₹200
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹3.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)509.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹424.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹509.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹200 and ₹554.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 96.40%, 6 Month at 47.29%, 3 Month at -4.46% and 1 Month at -20.72%.
