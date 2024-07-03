iifl-logo-icon 1
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price

424.85
(1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:02:25 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open434.9
  • Day's High434.9
  • 52 Wk High554.95
  • Prev. Close420
  • Day's Low415
  • 52 Wk Low 200
  • Turnover (lac)5.84
  • P/E0
  • Face Value3.5
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)509.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

434.9

Prev. Close

420

Turnover(Lac.)

5.84

Day's High

434.9

Day's Low

415

52 Week's High

554.95

52 Week's Low

200

Book Value

0

Face Value

3.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

509.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:28 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹424.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹509.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹200 and ₹554.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup?

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 96.40%, 6 Month at 47.29%, 3 Month at -4.46% and 1 Month at -20.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

