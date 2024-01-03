Solvex Edibles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.42
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.92
1.36
1.03
Net Worth
14.34
3.86
3.53
Minority Interest
Debt
16.41
12.05
12.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.75
15.91
15.95
Fixed Assets
2.62
2.96
2.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.49
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0.01
Networking Capital
18.61
12.91
12.46
Inventories
17.86
15.17
10.31
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.81
2.56
5.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.7
1.99
1.94
Sundry Creditors
-5.42
-6.08
-4.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.34
-0.73
-0.85
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.51
Total Assets
30.75
15.91
15.95
