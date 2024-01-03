iifl-logo

Solvex Edibles Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.42

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

10.92

1.36

1.03

Net Worth

14.34

3.86

3.53

Minority Interest

Debt

16.41

12.05

12.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

30.75

15.91

15.95

Fixed Assets

2.62

2.96

2.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.49

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0.01

Networking Capital

18.61

12.91

12.46

Inventories

17.86

15.17

10.31

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.81

2.56

5.98

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.7

1.99

1.94

Sundry Creditors

-5.42

-6.08

-4.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.34

-0.73

-0.85

Cash

0.02

0.04

0.51

Total Assets

30.75

15.91

15.95

