Solvex Edibles Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Solvex Edibles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Solvex Edibles Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Sep, 2025|03:21 PM
Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Solvex Edibles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.42

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

10.92

1.36

1.03

Net Worth

14.34

3.86

3.53

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

71.89

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

71.89

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.05

Solvex Edibles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

390.9

25.895,767.4764.204,624.9558.13

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

1,457.9

04,080.060.05099.8311.22

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

280.5

34.33620.453.610143.0537.01

Modi Naturals Ltd

465.45

74.12609.53.24075.6576.6

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd

GOKUL

43.45

117.43430.130.430164.1221.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solvex Edibles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Director

Ashish Goel.

Whole Time Director

Vishal Goel.

Whole Time Director

Rohit Gupta

Non Executive Director

Rashika Gupta...

Independent Director

Rishikesh Kumar Verma...

Non Executive Director

Rojina Thapa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Vaish.

Registered Office

Kemri Road Rampur,

Uttar Pradesh - 244921

Tel: +91 98370 08895

Website: http://www.solvexedibles.in

Email: info@solvexedibles.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Solvex Edibles Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Solvex Edibles Ltd share price today?

The Solvex Edibles Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Solvex Edibles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solvex Edibles Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 19 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Solvex Edibles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Solvex Edibles Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 19 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Solvex Edibles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solvex Edibles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solvex Edibles Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Solvex Edibles Ltd?

Solvex Edibles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Solvex Edibles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Solvex Edibles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

