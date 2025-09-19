No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.42
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.92
1.36
1.03
Net Worth
14.34
3.86
3.53
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
71.89
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
71.89
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
390.9
|25.89
|5,767.47
|64.2
|0
|4,624.95
|58.13
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
1,457.9
|0
|4,080.06
|0.05
|0
|99.83
|11.22
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
280.5
|34.33
|620.45
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|37.01
Modi Naturals Ltd
465.45
|74.12
|609.5
|3.24
|0
|75.65
|76.6
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd
GOKUL
43.45
|117.43
|430.13
|0.43
|0
|164.12
|21.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Director
Ashish Goel.
Whole Time Director
Vishal Goel.
Whole Time Director
Rohit Gupta
Non Executive Director
Rashika Gupta...
Independent Director
Rishikesh Kumar Verma...
Non Executive Director
Rojina Thapa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Vaish.
Kemri Road Rampur,
Uttar Pradesh - 244921
Tel: +91 98370 08895
Website: http://www.solvexedibles.in
Email: info@solvexedibles.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Solvex Edibles Ltd
