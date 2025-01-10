Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2
1.06
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.66
1.76
0
Net Worth
5.66
2.82
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
1.97
2.29
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
7.65
5.13
0.05
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.06
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.46
3.73
0
Inventories
4.08
3
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.94
0.86
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.08
0.99
0
Sundry Creditors
-2.46
-0.8
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-0.32
0
Cash
1.12
1.33
0.05
Total Assets
7.65
5.12
0.05
