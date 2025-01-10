iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd Balance Sheet

58.32
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2

1.06

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.66

1.76

0

Net Worth

5.66

2.82

0.05

Minority Interest

Debt

1.97

2.29

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

7.65

5.13

0.05

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.06

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.46

3.73

0

Inventories

4.08

3

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.94

0.86

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.08

0.99

0

Sundry Creditors

-2.46

-0.8

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-0.32

0

Cash

1.12

1.33

0.05

Total Assets

7.65

5.12

0.05

