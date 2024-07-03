Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹65.51
Prev. Close₹70.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.72
Day's High₹65.51
Day's Low₹63.09
52 Week's High₹99.75
52 Week's Low₹29.62
Book Value₹28.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.62
P/E0
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2
1.06
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.66
1.76
0
Net Worth
5.66
2.82
0.05
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Devendrakumar Keshvlal Viradiya
Managing Director
Sonali Nilesh Kocharekar
Whole-time Director
Smita Shashikant Shah
Independent Director
Sundeep Paul Menezes
Independent Director
Ekta Anuj Chugani
Executive Director
Sanjay Rajkumar Dua
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sweta Agarwal
Summary
Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company with the name Sonalis Consumer Products Limited dated March 15, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The history and business line dates back to Mrs. Sonali Nilesh Kocharekar and Mrs. Smita Shashikant Shah, both avid health aware foodies, who savored nutritious snacks in the compact form of Nutri -Bars and healthy Indian trail mixes. They created a line of nutritious bars and snacks that were made out of various Nuts, Seeds, Flours, Healthy oil and various spices under the brand name of Appetite Food.The Company is one of the snack production and processing company in Mumbai. It established marketing network with wholesalers and retailers spread over in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. The Company acquired the running business of the partnership firm, M/s. Appetite Food through Business Transfer Agreement dated May 15, 2022, which is presently in the business of manufacturing and selling of granola bars, chakli, chivda, laddu, sev etc snacking items. It has absorbed the business line & distribution network of Appetite Food, which since then has already been in active business for approximately for three years and provides an ideal platform for the Company to grow/ expand its business in the region. Its diversified product portfolio includes five categories, which includes Granola Bar, Laddu, Chakli, Sev and Chivda.The diversified product portfolio enables to cater to a range of taste preferences an
The Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd is ₹12.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd is 0 and 2.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd is ₹29.62 and ₹99.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 90.46%, 6 Month at 9.11%, 3 Month at -19.10% and 1 Month at -15.84%.
