Summary

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company with the name Sonalis Consumer Products Limited dated March 15, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The history and business line dates back to Mrs. Sonali Nilesh Kocharekar and Mrs. Smita Shashikant Shah, both avid health aware foodies, who savored nutritious snacks in the compact form of Nutri -Bars and healthy Indian trail mixes. They created a line of nutritious bars and snacks that were made out of various Nuts, Seeds, Flours, Healthy oil and various spices under the brand name of Appetite Food.The Company is one of the snack production and processing company in Mumbai. It established marketing network with wholesalers and retailers spread over in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. The Company acquired the running business of the partnership firm, M/s. Appetite Food through Business Transfer Agreement dated May 15, 2022, which is presently in the business of manufacturing and selling of granola bars, chakli, chivda, laddu, sev etc snacking items. It has absorbed the business line & distribution network of Appetite Food, which since then has already been in active business for approximately for three years and provides an ideal platform for the Company to grow/ expand its business in the region. Its diversified product portfolio includes five categories, which includes Granola Bar, Laddu, Chakli, Sev and Chivda.The diversified product portfolio enables to cater to a range of taste preferences an

