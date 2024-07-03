iifl-logo-icon 1
Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd Share Price

63.12
(-9.96%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open65.51
  • Day's High65.51
  • 52 Wk High99.75
  • Prev. Close70.1
  • Day's Low63.09
  • 52 Wk Low 29.62
  • Turnover (lac)22.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.31
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.62
  • Div. Yield0
Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

65.51

Prev. Close

70.1

Turnover(Lac.)

22.72

Day's High

65.51

Day's Low

63.09

52 Week's High

99.75

52 Week's Low

29.62

Book Value

28.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.62

P/E

0

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

18 Sep 2024

BookCloser

11 Dec 2024

11 Dec 2024

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

18 Sep 2024

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.59%

Non-Promoter- 61.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2

1.06

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.66

1.76

0

Net Worth

5.66

2.82

0.05

Minority Interest

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Devendrakumar Keshvlal Viradiya

Managing Director

Sonali Nilesh Kocharekar

Whole-time Director

Smita Shashikant Shah

Independent Director

Sundeep Paul Menezes

Independent Director

Ekta Anuj Chugani

Executive Director

Sanjay Rajkumar Dua

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweta Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd

Summary

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company with the name Sonalis Consumer Products Limited dated March 15, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The history and business line dates back to Mrs. Sonali Nilesh Kocharekar and Mrs. Smita Shashikant Shah, both avid health aware foodies, who savored nutritious snacks in the compact form of Nutri -Bars and healthy Indian trail mixes. They created a line of nutritious bars and snacks that were made out of various Nuts, Seeds, Flours, Healthy oil and various spices under the brand name of Appetite Food.The Company is one of the snack production and processing company in Mumbai. It established marketing network with wholesalers and retailers spread over in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa. The Company acquired the running business of the partnership firm, M/s. Appetite Food through Business Transfer Agreement dated May 15, 2022, which is presently in the business of manufacturing and selling of granola bars, chakli, chivda, laddu, sev etc snacking items. It has absorbed the business line & distribution network of Appetite Food, which since then has already been in active business for approximately for three years and provides an ideal platform for the Company to grow/ expand its business in the region. Its diversified product portfolio includes five categories, which includes Granola Bar, Laddu, Chakli, Sev and Chivda.The diversified product portfolio enables to cater to a range of taste preferences an
Company FAQs

What is the Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd share price today?

The Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd is ₹12.62 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd is 0 and 2.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd is ₹29.62 and ₹99.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd?

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 90.46%, 6 Month at 9.11%, 3 Month at -19.10% and 1 Month at -15.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.41 %

