Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Thursday, December 12, 2024 has approved the Draft Letter of Offer in regards to the Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. IST and concluded at 2.30 p.m. IST. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. Thank you.

Board Meeting 24 Nov 2024 24 Nov 2024

Please find attached herewith Outcome of meeting with Investor under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you.

Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue such as Rights Issue size Right Issue Price and Rights Entitlement Ratio. 2. Appointment of Ms. Sweta Agrawal as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 3. Any other business(s) with permission of Chair if any. We request you to kindly take the above on your record. Thanking you We attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting as per Reg. 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulation 2015. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir/Madam With reference to above captioned Subject and in Compliance with Regulation 29 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 31st October 2024 at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: - 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report by Auditor thereon of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Devendrabhai Keshavbhai Virdiya as an Additional Non-Executive Director. 3. Any other business(s) with permission of Chair if any. We request you to kindly take the above on your record. Thank you. Dear Sir/Madam, Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 31st October, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as Rights Issue size, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and issue period of the Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2024) Sonalis Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Monday, October 21, 2024 has postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances and the meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.10.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 26/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To raise funds by way of Preferential Allotment or Private Placement or Qualified Institutional Placement. 2. Any other business(s) with permission of Chair if any. We request you to kindly take the above on your record. Thanking you Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 07:30 p.m. and concluded at 9:00 p.m. You are requested to take the above on your record and update the same. Thanking you, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 including Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit & Loss along with Cash Flow Statement and Notes to the Accounts for the year ended on that date together with the Reports of the Board of Directors. 2. To Fixing of the date time and place for holding the Annual General Meeting 3. To fix the date of Book Closure for Share transfer and Register of Members. 4. To approve the draft Notice convening the Annual General Meeting. 5. Any other business(s) with permission of Chair if any. With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 29th July, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 06:15 p.m. and concluded at 6:45 p.m. You are requested to take the above on your record and update the same. Thanking you (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon by Auditor of the Company for the Half Year / Year ended on 31st Mach 2024. 2. Any other business(s) with permission of Chair if any. We request you to kindly take the above on your record. Thanking you Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company and the following matters inter alia have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the Half year/ Year ended on 31st March, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 06:00 p.m. and concluded at 07:30 p.m. You are requested to take the above on your record and update the same. Thanking you, Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 8 May 2024

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Dua as an Executive Additional Director of the company. 2) To Resignation of Mr. Prakash Jhangiani director of the company. 3) To Shifting of Registered Office of the company within the same city town or village. 4) To Change Existing Factory premises to another place. 5) To raise funds by way of Preferential Allotment or Private Placement or Qualified Institutional Placement. 6) To establishment of corporate office in the state of Gujarat. Kindly take the above information on your records. Thanking You Please find attached herewith outcome. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 20th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. You are requested to take the above on your record and update the same. Thanking you, Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of 23000000 Equity Shares in form of Preferential Allotment or Private Placement or Qualified Institutional Placement. The Board Meeting to be held on 19/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024