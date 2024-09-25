|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Please find attached herewith corrigendum regarding to Notice of 02nd Annual General Meeting of Sonalis Consumer Products Limited. Kindly take the same on your record. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Pleased find attached herewith proceeding of the 02nd Annual General Meeting of the Sonalis Consumer Products Limited. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Dear Sir/Madam, Please find attached herewith voting results of 02nd Annual General Meeting of Sonalis Consumer Products Limited. Kindly take the same on your record. Thanking You. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.