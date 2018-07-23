Sophia Traexpo Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.72
-0.61
-0.5
-0.25
Net Worth
4.38
4.49
4.6
4.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.63
4.74
4.85
5.1
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.21
3.21
3.11
3.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.14
1.14
1.14
1.29
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.14
2.13
2.12
2.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.05
-0.15
-0.14
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
0
0
Cash
1.41
1.52
1.74
1.45
Total Assets
4.62
4.73
4.85
5.1
