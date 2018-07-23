iifl-logo
Sophia Traexpo Ltd Balance Sheet

12.58
(0%)
Jul 23, 2018|09:44:09 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.72

-0.61

-0.5

-0.25

Net Worth

4.38

4.49

4.6

4.85

Minority Interest

Debt

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.63

4.74

4.85

5.1

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.21

3.21

3.11

3.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.14

1.14

1.14

1.29

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.14

2.13

2.12

2.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.05

-0.15

-0.14

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.01

0

0

Cash

1.41

1.52

1.74

1.45

Total Assets

4.62

4.73

4.85

5.1

