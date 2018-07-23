Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
1.07
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-96.4
0
Raw materials
0
-0.03
-0.9
0
As % of sales
0
98.07
83.7
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.06
-0.11
0
As % of sales
0
167.83
10.95
0
Other costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.14
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
281.42
13.91
0
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.17
-0.09
-0.01
OPM
0
-447.34
-8.56
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.14
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.17
0.04
0
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
0.72
-0.07
-25.74
-29.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.14
-0.17
0.03
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.14
-0.17
0.03
0
yoy growth (%)
-15.23
-593.05
3,983.92
NPM
0
-453.22
3.3
0
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.