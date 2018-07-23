iifl-logo
Sophia Traexpo Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.58
(0%)
Jul 23, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

1.07

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-96.4

0

Raw materials

0

-0.03

-0.9

0

As % of sales

0

98.07

83.7

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.06

-0.11

0

As % of sales

0

167.83

10.95

0

Other costs

-0.11

-0.1

-0.14

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

281.42

13.91

0

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.17

-0.09

-0.01

OPM

0

-447.34

-8.56

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.14

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.17

0.04

0

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

0.72

-0.07

-25.74

-29.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

-0.17

0.03

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

-0.17

0.03

0

yoy growth (%)

-15.23

-593.05

3,983.92

NPM

0

-453.22

3.3

0

