Sophia Traexpo Ltd Share Price Live

12.58
(0%)
Jul 23, 2018|09:44:09 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.58
  • Day's High12.58
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low12.58
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sophia Traexpo Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.58

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.58

Day's Low

12.58

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sophia Traexpo Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sophia Traexpo Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sophia Traexpo Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:19 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.00%

Non-Promoter- 500.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sophia Traexpo Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.72

-0.61

-0.5

-0.25

Net Worth

4.38

4.49

4.6

4.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

1.07

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-96.4

0

Raw materials

0

-0.03

-0.9

0

As % of sales

0

98.07

83.7

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.06

-0.11

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.14

-0.17

0.04

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.15

-0.17

5.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-96.4

0

Op profit growth

-15.38

87.7

775.4

EBIT growth

-15.9

-466.36

3,757.35

Net profit growth

-15.23

-593.05

3,983.92

Sophia Traexpo Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sophia Traexpo Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Yerrapragada Mallikarjuna Rao

Independent Director

Srinivasarao Bolla

Independent Director

Lakshmi Nekkanti Satyasri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Medatati Raghavendra Rao

Independent Director

Durga Venkata Vara Prasad Roa Chadalawada

Registered Office

2nd Flr Jyothi Pinnacle SNo-11,

Kondapur Serlingampally Mandal,

Telangana - 500084

Tel: -

Website: http://www.sophiatraexpo.com

Email: cs@sophiatraexpo.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Sophia Traexpo Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing, Trading of paper and paper related products and also services inci...
Reports by Sophia Traexpo Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sophia Traexpo Ltd share price today?

The Sophia Traexpo Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.58 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sophia Traexpo Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sophia Traexpo Ltd is ₹6.42 Cr. as of 23 Jul ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sophia Traexpo Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sophia Traexpo Ltd is 0 and 1.48 as of 23 Jul ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sophia Traexpo Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sophia Traexpo Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sophia Traexpo Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Jul ‘18

What is the CAGR of Sophia Traexpo Ltd?

Sophia Traexpo Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sophia Traexpo Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sophia Traexpo Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

