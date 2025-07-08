Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹12.58
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12.58
Day's Low₹12.58
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.72
-0.61
-0.5
-0.25
Net Worth
4.38
4.49
4.6
4.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
1.07
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-96.4
0
Raw materials
0
-0.03
-0.9
0
As % of sales
0
98.07
83.7
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.06
-0.11
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
-0.17
0.04
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.15
-0.17
5.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-96.4
0
Op profit growth
-15.38
87.7
775.4
EBIT growth
-15.9
-466.36
3,757.35
Net profit growth
-15.23
-593.05
3,983.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Yerrapragada Mallikarjuna Rao
Independent Director
Srinivasarao Bolla
Independent Director
Lakshmi Nekkanti Satyasri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Medatati Raghavendra Rao
Independent Director
Durga Venkata Vara Prasad Roa Chadalawada
2nd Flr Jyothi Pinnacle SNo-11,
Kondapur Serlingampally Mandal,
Telangana - 500084
Tel: -
Website: http://www.sophiatraexpo.com
Email: cs@sophiatraexpo.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Sophia Traexpo Limited was incorporated as a public limited company in 1983. The Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing, Trading of paper and paper related products and also services inci...
Reports by Sophia Traexpo Ltd
